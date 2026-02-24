The State Fair of Texas Extends Partnership with accesso® Through 2030, Embracing Innovation and Guest Convenience

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the leading technology partner to the leisure and entertainment industry, today announced the renewal of its long-standing partnership with the State Fair of Texas through 2030. The Fair will continue to rely on accesso ShoWareSM to power its ticketing operations, reinforcing a shared commitment to operational excellence, guest experience and ongoing innovation.

Originally established in 1886, the State Fair of Texas promotes Texas agriculture, education, and community involvement through quality entertainment in a family-friendly environment. The Fair runs 24 consecutive days each fall, making it the longest-running fair in the country and one of the largest. It regularly draws over 2 million visitors.

Over the course of their partnership, the State Fair of Texas and accesso have worked closely to evolve the ticketing experience in step with changing guest expectations. For an event that handles an extremely high volume of transactions daily, reliability, speed and flexibility are essential. The Fair credits accesso's consistency, responsiveness and ability to operate at scale as key factors in the continued success of the relationship.

"The number one reason we're renewing? The support and flexibility," said Jennifer Schuder, Senior Vice President, Customer Engagement at the State Fair of Texas. "With Accesso, we have a true partner. They understand our scale, our sophisticated approach to pricing, and they stand alongside us every step of the way."

This past season, the Fair introduced accessoPay with Cybersource payment processing through accesso ShoWare, expanding support for digital wallets and enabling tap-to-pay transactions. More than 30 percent of all payments were completed using digital wallets, giving guests the fast, convenient options they wanted and helping drive more purchases online, while also reducing wait times when entering the fairgrounds.

In addition, the Fair implemented a proof-of-concept integration between accesso ShoWare and its parking vendor, allowing for pre-sold parking. This capability gave guests more control when planning their visit and helped improve entry flow. Following a successful rollout, the Fair plans to expand this offering in future seasons.

"Supporting an event of this scale requires more than technology. It requires trust, collaboration and a deep understanding of operational realities. The State Fair of Texas is thoughtful, innovative and relentlessly focused on delivering a great guest experience. We're proud of what we've built together and excited to continue evolving the partnership in the years ahead," said Joe Wettstead, Vice President of Client Success at accesso.

accesso ShoWare is trusted by venues and events worldwide to manage complex ticketing, pricing, and access requirements at scale, helping operators deliver reliable, high-performance experiences even under peak demand.

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience. accesso provides connected ticketing and eCommerce, virtual queuing, restaurant and retail point of sale, distribution, mobile apps and experience management for more than 1,100 venues worldwide. Our technology helps operators streamline operations, increase revenue and improve the guest journey. We deliver a high volume of product enhancements year-round and continuously invest in R&D to help venues and operators adapt to evolving guest needs.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

