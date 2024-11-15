accesso® Highlights Industry-Leading Guest Experience Solutions at IAAPA Expo Orlando 2024

ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- accesso Technology Group (AIM: ACSO), the premier technology solutions provider for attractions, leisure, entertainment and cultural markets worldwide, with venues in more than 30 countries, will showcase its most innovative and comprehensive line-up of attractions technology solutions yet at IAAPA Expo Orlando from November 19-22, 2024, Booth 5131. accesso, will highlight how it leverages deep industry knowledge to drive revenue and deliver excellent guest experiences for attractions operators.

One Ticketing Platform. Endless Results.

Visit accesso Booth 5131 to discover the latest industry-leading guest experience technology.

accesso Passport®: At the 2024 show, accesso will showcase the latest release of accesso Passport, version six of the award-winning, end-to-end eCommerce solution with a completely revamped user interface and user experience. The new version includes a range of updates and new modules designed to streamline operations and drive revenue while delivering an intuitive and beautiful experience for guests on any device across the guest journey.

This powerful solution is more than an eCommerce system—it's a full featured SaaS platform designed to support the entire operation. With its industry-leading eCommerce capabilities at the core, accesso Passport drives increased revenue while offering seamless management of tickets, season passes, parking, meal deals, and more.

"Accesso Passport offers a depth of capability that's unmatched in the industry," said Steve Brown, accesso CEO. "Our strategy has always been to offer advanced revenue generating capability and it's a strategy that has resonated with our clients. Our team is continuously making significant updates to ensure we deliver quality products that ensure our clients have the latest technology at their fingertips, delivering meaningful value to help them reach their goals."

New this year and not to be missed, attendees at IAAPA will also want to check out accesso Passport mPOS. This flexible, adaptable mobile point-of-sale solution is easy to set-up and control so you can redefine your guest experience by taking payments wherever your guests are. Empower your staff to easily sell dated, timed, capacity, or dynamically priced tickets, parking, special exhibitions, add-ons, and more!

Other Featured Solutions in Booth 5131 include:

accesso FreedomSM : The innovative cloud-native restaurant and retail platform offers operators a unified solution for managing food and retail transactions. This flexible and highly configurable system enables attractions operators of all sizes to scale seamlessly while enhancing guest satisfaction through mobile point-of-sale, self-service ordering kiosks, and mobile food ordering.

accesso HorizonSM: The advanced ticketing and visitor management platform, enables seamless integration across all guest touchpoints. This advanced solution provides real-time intelligence, dynamic pricing, and availability control. See how accesso Horizon empowers venues to manage all services, benefits and entitlements through a single platform.

accesso LoQueue®: A powerful virtual queuing solution that takes guests out of physical lines, driving significant new revenue opportunities while enhancing the overall visitor experience. Since 2021 alone, the solution has saved guests more than 1.3 billion minutes standing in line.

On the accesso booth, IAAPA visitors will experience:

Hands-on demonstrations of our latest solutions

of our latest solutions Real-life use cases showing proven success

showing proven success Discussions with our industry experts on best practices and trends

To meet with accesso, and see how our latest solutions drive more revenue, stop by Booth 5131 or email [email protected] to arrange a pre-booked appointment.

About accesso Technology Group plc

accesso is the leading global provider of patented and award-winning technology solutions that redefine the guest experience, drive increased revenue, streamline operations and support data-driven business decisions for leisure & entertainment operators. Currently serving over 1,200 venues worldwide, accesso invests heavily in research and development to provide venues with technology that empowers them to deliver unforgettable guest experiences. Staffed by a team of attractions, cultural venue and ski industry veterans, accesso partners with venues to increase their range of on- and off-site guest engagement to drive increased revenue through intuitive ticketing, point-of-sale, virtual queuing, distribution and experience management technology.

accesso is a public company, listed on AIM: a market operated by the London Stock Exchange. Learn more at accesso.com or follow accesso on X (Twitter), LinkedIn and Facebook.

