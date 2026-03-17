Accident Fund Names President's Club, Agency of the Territory, and Up and Coming Agency Winners

News provided byAF Group
Mar 17, 2026, 10:09 ET
LANSING, Mich., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund is proud to recognize their President's Club Award honorees, Regional Agency of the Territory winners, and Up and Coming Agency winners representing high-performing agent partners across the U.S. Recipients of these important awards exhibited outstanding results in premium, cumulative loss ratio and premium retention in 2025.
"Accident Fund is proud to recognize our winners for their achievements," said Mike Valiante, president of Commercial Markets, AF Group. "These agencies have had strong performance based on consistency throughout the year. Whether it is their knowledge, expertise or relationships, they've shown up for our mutual policyholders time and again. We congratulate them on a great year and look forward to the future."
The 2025 President's Club Award winners are:
- Acrisure
- Allied Insurance Managers, Inc.
- Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, LLC – Jackson
- Assured Partners
- BHS Insurance
- Correll Insurance Group
- David Chapman Agency, Inc.
- EPIC Insurance Midwest
- Fee Insurance Group
- Gallagher
- Gregory & Appel Insurance Agency
- Highstreet Insurance & Financial Services
- The Hilb Group Operating Company, LLC
- Hub International Mid South
- HUB International Midwest Limited
- Hylant
- ISU Ins Svcs of San Francisco
- The JW Agency
- Marsh McLennan Agency – Lincoln, Nebraska
- Marsh McLennan Agency – Livonia, Michigan
- Marsh McLennan Agency – Roanoke, Virginia
- Oakbridge Insurance Agency
- Preferred Insurance Services
- Relation Insurance Services
- Towne Insurance Agency
- Triangle Insurance & Associates, LLC
- UNICO Group
- Unland Insurance & Benefits
- VTC Insurance Group
- Walton Insurance Group
Additionally, Accident Fund recognizes the following high performers as Regional Agency of the Territory winners and Up and Coming Agencies:
Regional Agency of the Territory Winners
- Atlantic/Southern: Correll Insurance Group
- Central: UNICO Group, Inc.
- Southeast Michigan: David Chapman Agency, Inc.
- Southern: Insurance Professionals of TN, LLC
- Southwest: Ankr
- West Michigan: HUB International Midwest Limited
Up and Coming Agencies
- Central: The Insurance Guys
- Great Lakes: West's Insurance Agency
- Southern: Houchens Insurance Group, Inc.
About Accident Fund
Accident Fund has provided exceptional workers' compensation insurance, loss prevention strategies and superior claims service for more than 100 years, with a focus on customer experience and innovation to achieve the best outcomes for customers and their injured workers. Accident Fund is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.
Contact:
Marissa Sura
(517) 896-3707
[email protected]
AFGroup.com
SOURCE AF Group
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