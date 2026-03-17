Accident Fund Names President's Club, Agency of the Territory, and Up and Coming Agency Winners

LANSING, Mich., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accident Fund is proud to recognize their President's Club Award honorees, Regional Agency of the Territory winners, and Up and Coming Agency winners representing high-performing agent partners across the U.S. Recipients of these important awards exhibited outstanding results in premium, cumulative loss ratio and premium retention in 2025.

"Accident Fund is proud to recognize our winners for their achievements," said Mike Valiante, president of Commercial Markets, AF Group. "These agencies have had strong performance based on consistency throughout the year. Whether it is their knowledge, expertise or relationships, they've shown up for our mutual policyholders time and again. We congratulate them on a great year and look forward to the future."

The 2025 President's Club Award winners are:

Acrisure

Allied Insurance Managers, Inc.

Arthur J. Gallagher Risk Management Services, LLC – Jackson

Assured Partners

BHS Insurance

Correll Insurance Group

David Chapman Agency, Inc.

EPIC Insurance Midwest

Fee Insurance Group

Gallagher

Gregory & Appel Insurance Agency

Highstreet Insurance & Financial Services

The Hilb Group Operating Company, LLC

Hub International Mid South

HUB International Midwest Limited

Hylant

ISU Ins Svcs of San Francisco

The JW Agency

Marsh McLennan Agency – Lincoln, Nebraska

Marsh McLennan Agency – Livonia, Michigan

Marsh McLennan Agency – Roanoke, Virginia

Oakbridge Insurance Agency

Preferred Insurance Services

Relation Insurance Services

Towne Insurance Agency

Triangle Insurance & Associates, LLC

UNICO Group

Unland Insurance & Benefits

VTC Insurance Group

Walton Insurance Group

Additionally, Accident Fund recognizes the following high performers as Regional Agency of the Territory winners and Up and Coming Agencies:

Regional Agency of the Territory Winners

Atlantic/Southern: Correll Insurance Group

Central: UNICO Group, Inc.

Southeast Michigan: David Chapman Agency, Inc.

Southern: Insurance Professionals of TN, LLC

Southwest: Ankr

West Michigan: HUB International Midwest Limited

Up and Coming Agencies

Central: The Insurance Guys

Great Lakes: West's Insurance Agency

Southern: Houchens Insurance Group, Inc.

About Accident Fund

Accident Fund has provided exceptional workers' compensation insurance, loss prevention strategies and superior claims service for more than 100 years, with a focus on customer experience and innovation to achieve the best outcomes for customers and their injured workers. Accident Fund is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

Contact:

Marissa Sura

(517) 896-3707

[email protected]

AFGroup.com

SOURCE AF Group