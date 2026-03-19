AF Group Names Middle Market Agency of the Year Winners

LANSING, Mich., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AF Group's Middle Market division (United Heartland and Third Coast Underwriters) is proud to recognize two agencies with Agency of the Year awards based on their strong premium performance, new business growth and retention during 2025. The Midwest Region winner is HUB International Midwest, and the East Region winner is Propel Insurance, an Alera Group company.

"HUB International Midwest and Propel Insurance demonstrate what it means to build success through quality partnerships and genuine relationships," said Michelle McLane, senior vice president of Middle Market and National Accounts for AF Group's Commercial Markets division. "I'm excited to recognize their expertise and commitment to delivering a premier experience for our mutual customers. I look forward to another year of shared success."

"Receiving the Midwest division's Agency of the Year award is a true reflection of the dedication and expertise our entire team brings to every client relationship," said Stacy Karson, senior vice president and director of Carrier Strategies, HUB International Midwest. "We are proud of the culture we've built across HUB International Midwest, one rooted in collaboration, trust and delivering real results. We're grateful for the partnerships that make this recognition possible and remain committed to raising the bar every year."

"We're honored to receive this recognition from AF Group," said Nathan Vancil, client executive, Propel Insurance. "Their dedication to building real, relationship‑based partnerships has allowed our teams to work seamlessly together and consistently prioritize what matters most – our clients."

"This year we've seen two examples of how collaboration, transparency and trust can lead to success," said Justin Bealhen, vice president of Middle Market for AF Group's Commercial Markets division. "We congratulate HUB International Midwest and Propel Insurance on their outstanding performance. We're looking forward to continuing this meaningful growth in the future."

About HUB International Midwest

HUB International Midwest (MWW) is a leading insurance brokerage serving businesses and individuals across the country. Delivering customized insurance solutions backed by deep carrier relationships and local market expertise. As part of HUB International — one of the world's largest insurance brokers — HUB MWW combines the resources of a global organization with the personal service of a trusted regional partner.

About Propel Insurance

For over 100 years, Propel Insurance (www.propelinsurance.com), an Alera Group company, has earned a reputation for helping companies reach their potential, providing innovative insurance solutions, risk consulting, workers' comp cost containment, and employee benefits to thousands of businesses and individuals. Propel Insurance is one of the nation's largest private insurance agencies.

About AF Group

AF Group is a nationally recognized holding company whose affiliated insurance companies are premier providers of specialty insurance solutions offered through independent agents nationwide. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

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AFGroup.com

SOURCE AF Group