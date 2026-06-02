Accion Opportunity Fund Welcomes Four Leaders in Impact Investing, Fintech and Community Development to Board of Directors

New Board Members bring cross-sector expertise to help scale access to capital and resources for underserved small businesses.

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF), a leading national nonprofit lender and advocate for underserved small businesses in the United States, is proud to announce the appointment of Miljana Vujosevic, Raúl Lomelí-Azoubel, Stephen Glaude and Vikas Raj to its Board of Directors.

As members of AOF's Board of Directors, Vujosevic, Lomelí-Azoubel, Glaude and Raj will support AOF's mission to serve as a tech-enabled lender, educator, and advocate for small businesses nationwide. Their appointments strengthen the Board with complementary expertise across impact finance, venture capital, fintech and community-based innovation, supporting AOF's continued growth and scale.

"We are honored to welcome Miljana, Raúl, Stephen and Vikas to our Board," said Luz Urrutia, President and CEO of Accion Opportunity Fund. "Each brings valuable experience and perspective that will strengthen AOF as we continue to grow our reach, scale our impact, and support small business owners with the capital and resources they need to succeed."

Miljana Vujosevic brings extensive experience in impact investing and private credit. She is a Partner at Maycomb Capital, an impact private credit firm committed to expanding economic opportunity for all. She previously spent nearly a decade at Prudential Financial, where she helped build a $1 billion impact investment portfolio across private asset classes and impact thematics.

Raúl Lomelí-Azoubel brings decades of leadership centered on expanding economic opportunity through technology and community engagement. He is the Co-Founder, Chairman and Chief Community Officer of Welcome Tech, a venture-backed mobile platform designed to help low-income and immigrant communities access trusted information, services and tools. Born to Mexican migrant farm workers, he has held leadership roles across the private, public and nonprofit sectors, including serving as Vice President at Wells Fargo and President of the Latino Education Achievement Project.

Stephen "Steve" Glaude brings a robust background of economic and community development experience across the government, private and nonprofit sectors. He currently serves as the President & CEO of The Coalition (formerly CNHED), a nonprofit organization dedicated to advancing economic development solutions in Washington, D.C. A native Washingtonian, he has held numerous roles within the federal and local D.C. government, most recently as the Director of Community Affairs where he oversaw 13 agencies for the Executive Office of the Mayor.

Vikas Raj brings deep expertise in fintech and venture capital investing focused on strengthening household and small business financial resilience. He is the Co-Founder and Managing Partner of ResilienceVC, which invests in early-stage fintech startups building responsible financial tools for low-income and financially vulnerable Americans. He previously served as Managing Director at Accion Venture Lab, where he led global investment work and helped scale 50 technology-enabled financial services companies.

For more information about AOF or to be part of transforming the capital landscape for underserved small business owners, please visit aofund.org.

About Accion Opportunity Fund

As a leading national nonprofit small business lender and Treasury Department-certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Accion Opportunity Fund provides affordable loans, free business advising, educational resources and support networks to fuel long-term success. More than a lender, the organization champions underserved small business owners who are ready to grow, thrive and build a better future. For over 30 years, Accion Opportunity Fund has expanded access to economic opportunity by creating pathways to both financial and knowledge capital.

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SOURCE Accion Opportunity Fund