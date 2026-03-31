National Survey Finds Small Businesses in Underserved Communities Turn to Tech, Crypto, and AI to Compete

New Accion Opportunity Fund research report finds digital tools in payments and AI are essential to survival, especially with owners in underserved communities

SAN JOSE, Calif., March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- New national survey data from Accion Opportunity Fund (AOF), a national nonprofit small business lender, finds that small business owners operating in underserved communities are increasingly relying on digital tools and evaluating cryptocurrency payments and AI-powered platforms as part of their business operations. The findings are detailed in the report, "Unlocking Opportunity Together: Research on Digital Adoption and Access for Underserved Small Businesses." For purposes of the research, underserved small business owners are defined using CDFI and U.S. Census tract criteria as those who are low-income or operate in economically distressed communities.

Small businesses are a critical engine of the U.S. economy, representing 99.9% of all U.S. firms and employing nearly half of private-sector workers.¹ Their ability to manage cash flow, reach customers, and operate efficiently is central to economic resilience, particularly in underserved communities, where margins are thinner and disruption carries greater impact.

AOF's research shows that small business owners in underserved communities place greater importance on digital tools as part of day-to-day operations. Nearly eight in ten (79%) say digital tools are highly important to their business, compared with 69% outside underserved communities, and 67% say that without digital tools, their business would fall behind competitors.

The survey also finds that this reliance on technology is extending into both cryptocurrency payments and AI tools. Three in five small business owners in underserved communities say they are interested in using cryptocurrency to pay vendors or partners, and 62% report that customers have expressed interest in paying with cryptocurrency, compared with 46% of owners outside underserved communities.

At the same time, owners in underserved communities report stronger engagement with AI and automation tools than their peers. Sixty-five percent say AI-powered digital tools are important to their business, compared with 54% outside underserved communities. These findings suggest that interest in emerging technologies is not confined to larger or more resourced businesses.

"Small business owners are intensely pragmatic," said Luz Urrutia, CEO of Accion Opportunity Fund. "They adopt tools that help them operate more efficiently, manage costs, and meet customer expectations. What this research shows is that owners in underserved communities are relying on digital tools out of necessity, and they're increasingly open to new payment and AI tools when those solutions support real, day-to-day business needs."

Digital Tools Are Core to Daily Operations

Among small business owners in underserved communities, digital tools are deeply embedded in how businesses function:

99% say having up-to-date digital tools is important to business success

88% say digital tools make running their business easier

79% say digital tools are highly important to their business (vs. 69% of small businesses outside underserved communities)

67% say that without digital tools, their business would fall behind competitors

Crypto Emerges as a Payments Signal

Interest in cryptocurrency, including digital assets used for payments such as stablecoins, among owners in underserved communities is emerging specifically through a payments lens:

3 in 5 report interest in using cryptocurrency to pay vendors or partners

to pay vendors or partners 62% say customers have expressed interest in paying with cryptocurrency (vs. 46% outside underserved communities)

(vs. 46% outside underserved communities) Interest is strongest among younger owners and higher-revenue businesses

To contextualize this interest, industry research from the Faster Payments Council and Ripple notes that payments leaders increasingly view blockchain and crypto technologies, including stablecoin, as mechanisms for faster settlement, lower transaction costs, and improved cross-border functionality within modern payment systems.²

"Small businesses are the backbone of economic growth, and access to modern financial tools shouldn't be a privilege," said Eric van Miltenburg, Senior Vice President of Strategic Initiatives at Ripple. "Through our partnership with Accion Opportunity Fund, we're helping expand access to digital tools and exploring how blockchain and crypto can enable faster, more affordable payments and support long-term growth across communities."

AI and Automation Show Elevated Importance

Beyond payments, owners in underserved communities report strong engagement with AI and automation tools:

65% say AI-powered digital tools are important to their business (vs. 54% outside underserved communities)

62% say AI-driven marketing tools are important (vs. 53% outside underserved communities)

68% say automated operating systems are important (vs. 57% outside underserved communities)

Trust in Financial Tools Creates the Foundation for Digital Adoption

The research also shows that owners in underserved communities anchor their digital adoption in trusted financial tools and institutions.

Among these owners:

77% trust credit unions

75% trust large banks

74% trust community banks

Barriers Remain

However, despite strong engagement with digital tools and trust in financial institutions, owners in underserved communities report ongoing challenges:

Cost is the leading barrier to adopting new digital tools

One in three owners say they feel intimidated by tools they have not used before

Nearly seven in ten small business owners overall currently access credit (vs. 77% outside underserved communities), and nearly half of those not currently accessing credit plan to seek credit in the next year

"There is a great opportunity to ensure digital tools, including AI and payment solutions, are affordable, intuitive, and aligned with how small businesses actually operate," Urrutia added. "Building on these learnings, AOF remains committed to supporting and educating small businesses so they can build economic mobility for themselves, their families, and communities."

In 2025, Ripple committed $15 million to support Accion Opportunity Fund's work expanding access to capital and digital tools for underserved small business owners. The funding is unlocking new lending capacity and accelerating digital adoption efforts nationwide. As part of this broader partnership, AOF and Ripple launched the Ripple Digital Leap Forward Accelerator, which is a fully virtual program designed to help 50 small business owners build digital capacity through training in payments, automation, marketing, and operational tools. Participants who complete the program receive a $10,000 grant to support technology implementation and business growth.

Learn more about the Ripple Digital Leap Forward Accelerator Program.

About the Research

The survey is based on a national sample of 600 U.S. small business owners, including 363 owners who operate in underserved communities as defined by CDFI and U.S. Census tract criteria as those who are low-income or operate in economically distressed communities. The research was conducted in December 2025.

Learn more about AOF's research at aofund.org/partnerships-ripple

About Accion Opportunity Fund

As a leading national nonprofit small business lender and Treasury Department-certified Community Development Financial Institution (CDFI), Accion Opportunity Fund provides affordable loans, free business advising, educational resources, and support networks to fuel long-term success. More than a lender, the organization champions underserved small business owners who are ready to grow, thrive, and build a better future. For over 30 years, Accion Opportunity Fund has expanded access to economic opportunity by creating pathways to both financial and knowledge capital.

About Ripple

Founded in 2012, Ripple is the leading provider of blockchain-based enterprise solutions across traditional and digital finance. Its solutions span global payments, custody, liquidity, and treasury management, serving as a one-stop shop for moving, storing, exchanging, and managing value. Ripple's stablecoin, RLUSD, and the cryptocurrency XRP underpinning these solutions allow Ripple and its customers to shape the modern financial system.

Media Contact

AOF: [email protected]

Ripple: [email protected]

Sources

¹ U.S. Small Business Administration, Office of Advocacy, 2024 Small Business Profile.

² Faster Payments Council & Ripple, Blockchain and Crypto in Payments: Transforming the Way Money Moves (2023).

SOURCE Accion Opportunity Fund