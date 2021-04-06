Acclaimed Attorney Adele Hogan Joins Lucosky Brookman LLP as Partner and Co-Chair of Corporate & Securities Practice Group

WOODBRIDGE, N.J., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lucosky Brookman LLP (www.lucbro.com), a leading corporate finance and securities law firm, proudly announces that it has added acclaimed attorney Adele Hogan as a Partner and Co-Chair of the firm's Corporate & Securities Practice Group. Ms. Hogan is highly experienced in mergers and acquisitions and securities offerings, including SPAC's, PIPEs and IPOs. She regularly advises on corporate governance, risk, and compliance and is active in strategic growth advisory work, including the corporate side of restructurings inside and outside of bankruptcy.

Ms. Hogan joins Lucosky Brookman after ten years working at Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP. She has also worked as a Partner at White & Case LLP and Linklaters LLP. She served as Director at Deutsche Bank and has done strategic consulting work including revenue enhancements, deposit growth, FX derivatives, and mergers & acquisitions for banks and financial institutions of all sizes. Ms. Hogan has led anti-financial crimes investigation, risk framework implementations, and corporate governance matters.

Managing Partner, Joseph Lucosky, commented, "We are thrilled to welcome Adele to the Firm as the Co-Chair of Firm's Corporate and Securities Practice Group. She will specifically oversee our Underwriters/Bank side practice group and our Mergers & Acquisitions teams. Adele's deep and varied experiences at some of the best, most demanding and prestigious law firms in the world will without a doubt be an invaluable resource for our diverse clients and a wonderful leader and mentor for our attorneys. She will work closely with attorneys and practice leaders in the Firm's various other practice areas in order to bring the full resources of the Firm to bear in addressing the needs of our clients and providing each of our clients with superior legal and strategic guidance.

Ms. Hogan is a graduate of Cornell University Law School. She has served as an Adjunct Law Professor at Fordham University School of Law, regularly presents at the Practicing Law Institute, and is a Visiting Instructor at Cornell University Law School.

ABOUT LUCOSKY BROOKMAN LLP

Lucosky Brookman is a corporate finance and securities law firm with offices in New York and New Jersey, representing both domestic and international clients in sophisticated corporate and securities transactions, mergers and acquisitions, secured and unsecured lending transactions, PIPEs and general corporate matters. The Firm provides a broad range of legal services within each of its Corporate, Securities, Mergers & Acquisitions, Banking & Finance, Business Planning & Start-Up, Real Estate, Intellectual Property, and Litigation & Arbitration practice areas.

