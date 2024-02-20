Acclaimed Author and Entrepreneur Morris Morrison To Keynote GS1 Connect 2024

News provided by

GS1 US

20 Feb, 2024, 09:15 ET

Three-Day Conference To Share Supply Chain Best Practices Leveraging GS1 Standards

EWING, N.J., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Morrison, CEO of StoryMaker Brands and owner of Windmill Park Media, will serve as a keynote speaker at GS1 Connect, the live three-day event taking place June 4-6, 2024, in Orlando, Florida, at the Orlando World Center Marriott. Supply chain, e-commerce and technology professionals will gather at GS1 Connect 2024 to learn and share best practices for commerce and supply chain visibility using GS1 Standards.

Continue Reading
Morris Morrison, CEO of StoryMaker Brands and owner of Windmill Park Media
Morris Morrison, CEO of StoryMaker Brands and owner of Windmill Park Media

Morrison is a renowned entertainer, futurist, entrepreneur and author, including his latest book titled Disrupt Yourself. During the keynote, he will share his own powerful story about disruption as an agent of change. He has helped many of today's world-leading organizations build fearless, focused leaders who proactively drive change as they embrace a new future of work.

"As businesses continuously adapt to ongoing disruption, it is important for them to also prioritize collaboration and innovation for future success," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO, GS1 US. "Morris' insights on purposeful disruption will provide our attendees valuable skills to not only foster human connection but also drive needed innovation and collaboration to help their businesses thrive."

In addition to the keynote presentation, GS1 Connect 2024 will offer immersive experiences featuring:

  • Industry sessions across grocery, foodservice, retail and healthcare sectors, focused on stories from users of GS1 Standards
  • How to Do Business With… Sessions to strengthen collaboration within the trading partner community
  • The GS1 US Innovation Hub, discussing ways to unleash the power of emerging technology to transform the supply chain
  • Enabling Visibility Beyond the UPC interactive demos for use cases supporting inventory management, consumer engagement with 2D barcodes, traceability for regulatory requirements (FSMA 204, DSCSA) and more
  • Trading Partner Roundtable sessions to drive efficiency in shared supply chains
  • A Tech Track featuring solution provider case studies and customer success stories to solve business challenges and improve operations
  • An Innovation Track highlighting the intersection of GS1 Standards with physical and digital experiences, artificial intelligence, sustainability and more

To learn more about GS1 Connect 2024 and to register, visit www.gs1us.org/gs1connect.

About GS1 US  

GS1 US® enables companies to power their supply chains to deliver safe, consistent, authentic, and trusted experiences. Best known as a source for UPC barcodes, GS1 is a not-for-profit, global data standards organization that creates a common language for companies to identify, capture, and share trusted data that links their physical and digital supply chains. Millions of businesses around the world power commerce with GS1 Standards. Learn more at https://www.gs1us.org.

SOURCE GS1 US

