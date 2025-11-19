Executive From Wegmans Food Markets Joins GS1 US Board of Governors

Smita Katakwar To Help Guide US Strategy Supporting Members' Digital Innovation Initiatives and Standards Adoption

EWING, N.J., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The GS1 US Board of Governors has elected Smita Katakwar, senior vice president of technology at Wegmans Food Markets, Inc., to help guide the GS1 US strategy toward greater cross-industry adoption and use of GS1 Standards for increased supply chain efficiency and visibility across apparel, general merchandise, retail grocery, foodservice and healthcare sectors.

Smita Katakwar, Senior Vice President of Technology at Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.

Katakwar has more than two decades of experience leading technology strategy, digital innovation and enterprise architecture for global retail organizations. She currently oversees technology strategy at Wegmans Food Markets, where her team is responsible for defining technical strategies and delivering immersive customer and employee experiences. Her role includes oversight of data and architecture groups to build a future-ready enterprise architecture that supports Wegmans' commitment to innovation and customer excellence. Previously, she served as vice president of digital at BJ's Wholesale Club and director of innovation & strategy at Sears, where her team earned a patent for smart home service and delivery concepts.

"As companies adapt to a more connected, data-driven supply chain landscape, our board's leadership helps ensure that industries evolve together toward greater efficiency, visibility and trust," said Bob Carpenter, president and CEO, GS1 US. "Smita's deep technology expertise and vision for innovation will be instrumental as GS1 US continues to advance data interoperability and digital capabilities across industries."

The GS1 US Board of Governors comprises senior executives from leading organizations including Amazon; Coca-Cola; Dot Foods, Inc.; Golden State Foods; Johnson & Johnson; Kroger; PepsiCo; The Procter & Gamble Company; Publix Super Markets, Inc.; PVH Americas & CK Global; Sysco, SYGMA, and Guest Worldwide; Target; Topco Associates LLC; Wakefern Food Corp.; Walmart; and Wegmans Food Markets, Inc.

About GS1 US

GS1 US® enables companies to power their supply chains to deliver safe, consistent, authentic, and trusted experiences. Best known as a source for UPC barcodes, GS1 is a not-for-profit, global data standards organization that creates a common language for companies to identify, capture and share trusted data that links their physical and digital supply chains. Millions of businesses around the world power commerce with GS1 Standards. Learn more at www.gs1us.org.

