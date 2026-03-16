Acclaimed Author Xuemo to Headline 2026 London Book Fair and Oxford Literary Festival with New Books

LONDON, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The three-day London Book Fair concluded successfully at Olympia from March 10 to 12. The exhibition featuring works by author Xue Mo received strong support from the organizers. Publishers and distributors from the United Kingdom, Norway, Italy, Turkey, Latvia and other countries have expressed interest in collaborating on Xue Mo's publications. Additionally, Xue Mo has been invited to deliver high-profile lectures at various universities across the United Kingdom, featuring appearances at the Oxford Literary Festival. The visit will showcase his latest publications, including Eternal Love, Reclaim the Throne of Your Heart, and The Way Out: The Rise of Her Wisdom in the AI Era, offering international rights and distribution opportunities.

Xuemo's Trip New Book Releases

Xuemo is the only Chinese author to have an independent booth at the London Book Fair. He is also the sole Chinese author invited by the organizers of the Oxford Literary Festival. He will then participate in the Oxford Literary Festival from March 21–29, including a featured dialogue on March 29 at 12:00 PM with Polly Silk, Senior Lecturer at the Oxford International Centre for Publishing, at Magdalen College Auditorium. Between these events, Xuemo will deliver lectures at the University of Bath (March 19), the University of Bristol (March 20), and SOAS University of London (March 21).

Xuemo, one of China's most prolific contemporary writers, has published over 80 works in Chinese, with more than 200 editions translated into over 25 languages. His English translations are helmed by Howard Goldblatt and Sylvia Li-chun Lin, the acclaimed translators behind Mo Yan's Nobel Prize in Literature.

Xuemo's growing global influence is reflected in his international accolades and market performance. His novel Into the Desert won the 2024 NYC Big Book Award for Women's Fiction and the 2024 Independent Press Award for Literary Fiction, and earned him the 2025 International Impact Book Awards Author of the Year. Wild Fox Ridge achieved three #1 rankings in Amazon US Kindle subcategories, including Action & Adventure Literary Fiction. His new releases Eternal Love and Reclaim the Throne of Your Heart both reached #1 New Release status on Amazon in their respective categories upon debut.

At the 2022 Frankfurt Book Fair, Xuemo ranked No. 1 on the Media Hot Topics list, surpassing the Guest of Honor country, Spain. His work Old Man Xinjiang was published in full by The Guardian in 2012 as one of five outstanding short stories from contemporary China.

Publishers, agents, and media representatives are invited to meet Xuemo in person during the festival to explore international rights, co-publishing, and academic collaborations.

For more information, visit www.xuemobooks.com.

Or visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0GLR41JHW to purchase the new book "Reclaim the Throne of Your Heart".

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SOURCE Xuemo