Award-Winning Author Xuemo's New Novel Love Never Falls Takes Center Stage at London International Roundtable, Exploring Love and Humanity's Light in Life's Ultimate Trials

LONDON, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 17, 2026, a cross-disciplinary roundtable forum exploring the power of humanity in the face of life's most profound challenges took place at the Royal Over-Seas League in London. Under the theme, "When life faces its ultimate test, can we still hold onto the light within?", the event brought together representatives from literature, art, philosophy, healthcare, and humanitarianism for a cross-civilizational dialogue on the power of love, courage, and responsibility in moments of life, death, illness, and conflict.

Eternal Love Cover Event Photo

The forum was hosted by the Freya Foundation and supported by The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity, Pencil Tree CIO, and the Xuemo Foundation.

Keynote speeches were delivered by renowned British-Chinese writer and Fellow of the Royal Society of Arts, Mrs. Zhang Huaicun, and acclaimed literary and cultural writer, Mr. Xuemo. Reflecting on her personal journey, Zhang observed, "In my life, love is art, and art is life. That is why I believe art can help people find the light within." Xuemo shared insights from his literary path from western China to the global stage, describing literature and wisdom as a "bonfire" in the darkness. While an individual may not be able to change the world, he noted, literature can kindle hope and help readers confront nihilism and fear. He emphasized that love is a capacity that must be cultivated, and that culture and art are the finest "crops" for nourishing the human spirit.

Stephanie Revell and Alex Gray from The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity spoke about the extraordinary resilience demonstrated by patients facing terminal illness. Imogen Payter and Lisa Nagle from the Ukraine Children's Fund discussed how culture, art, and love can serve as pillars of humanity in times of war. Representatives from Regain UK and children's art therapy organizations also shared their efforts to help young people build resilience through art and support.

During the forum, the Xuemo Foundation donated £4,000 to The Royal Marsden Cancer Charity to support patient care and cancer research at the new Chelsea hospital.

Dr. Xian, Trustee of the Freya Foundation and moderator of the forum, noted that through sincere and profound conversation, the event brought together voices from diverse fields into a shared stream of love and light. As Zhang Huaicun remarked, "In these times of change, I believe there is a light within each of us. Sometimes that light may dim, but love will warmly remind us that it is still there."

For more information, please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0FRS82P4R to purchase Xuemo's new book "Eternal Love".

Contact:

Ida Liu

+17735620064

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SOURCE Xuemo