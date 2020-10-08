Acclaimed "California Split" Writer Joseph Walsh Delivers Riveting Memoir

NORTHRIDGE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Who Says It's Over is the memoir of a New York Eastside kid's rise to become TV's first child star, his fade to 'has-been' by 18 and his extraordinary comeback as the writer/producer of the gambling film classic California Split.

Undaunted by a fading career, Walsh's love of 'action' and fearless attitude would get him into trouble. Little did he know it would lead him to the brink of death, 'escape from New York' mode and eventually back to Hollywood.

"Who Says It's Over" by Joseph Walsh

Hanging tough, this never-say-die street kid would eventually shine again. He would work with such notables as Steven Spielberg, Robert Altman, Elliott Gould, George Segal, Jack Nicholson, Robert Mitchum, Frank Sinatra, Gregory Peck, including memorable encounters with John Huston and Elvis Presley. His untold stories are uniquely entertaining and evocative.

Joseph Walsh was born on July 11, 1937 in New York City. He was the youngest child born to Edward Walsh, sight-seeing bus barker and Kitty Walsh, homemaker. He became a child actor at the age of 10, acted in over 300 live television shows in NY and performed on television throughout the 50s, 60s and 70s. At 14, he was chosen by Sam Goldwyn to star with Danny Kaye in the movie Hans Christian Andersen. Following that, he starred with Kirk Douglas in The Juggler. Acting credits include: Anzio (1968), The Driver (1978), Poltergeist (1982), Let It Ride (1989) and others.

Walsh's gifted storytelling takes the reader on a spirited roller coaster ride. Anyone looking for an awesome comeback story, guided by grit and grace is in for a real treat.

"Quite a life. It's laugh-out-loud funny, riveting and just so damn good I was sorry it came to an end." Alan Ladd, Jr., Former President of 20th Century Fox Pictures and Chairman & CEO of MGM Pictures - Academy Award Winning Producer of Braveheart & Chariots of Fire.

"It's extremely entertaining. Walsh has led an incredible life." Peter Gethers, Penguin Random House

"…a gold mine about a one of a kind human being and indefatigable spirit you gotta love."

Elliott Gould / Actor

Available on Amazon Oct. 5, 2020 (Paperback and Kindle, ISBN: 978-1-7351461-4-0); other retailers coming soon.

