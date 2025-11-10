Acclaimed Chinese Writer Xuemo Embarks on Latin American Lecture Tour -- Exploring "Wisdom and Transcendence in the Age of AI"

Award-winning author to visit Peru, Argentina, Chile, and Mexico, sharing cross-cultural insights on love, wisdom, and the human spirit in the era of artificial intelligence.

LIMA, Peru, Nov. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaimed Chinese writer Xuemo will deliver a keynote speech titled "Wisdom and Transcendence in the Age of AI" at the Universidad San Ignacio de Loyola (USIL) in Peru, marking the first anniversary of the Peruvian Chinese Language Institute. The event takes place at 5:00 p.m. in the Auditorio Luis Bedoya, attended by USIL President Dr. Jorge Talavera, Dean of Humanities Dr. Justo Balmaceda, and Dr. Rocío Baldárrago, Director of the Language Research Center.

Writer Xuemo Embarks on Latin American Lecture Tour Xuemo appeared on France's MANDARIN TV program

Winner of the 2025 New York City Big Book Award and the 2025 International Book Awards, Xuemo is one of China's most prominent contemporary authors. His works—translated into more than 30 languages—are celebrated for their profound reflections on humanity, spirituality, and the dialogue between cultures.

Following the Peru event, Xuemo will join Professor Xintang Sun at Argentina's Universidad Nacional de José C. Paz (UNPAZ) for a lecture titled "Wisdom Beyond the Age of AI." Hosted by UNPAZ President Dr. Darío Kusinsky, the session will feature live interpretation by Prof. Xintang Sun, Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Magallanes and the Latin American Studies Center at Beijing Language and Culture University. The lecture forms part of UNPAZ's "International Week of Science, Art, and Knowledge Production" and will be streamed live on YouTube.

On November 13, Xuemo returns to USIL to introduce his Spanish-language book "The World Is a Reflection of the Mind," published by the Latin American Publishing Group. His tour continues in Chile with appearances at the University of Magallanes (November 18), the Santiago International Book Fair (November 22), and GAM Bookstore (November 24). The journey concludes with a lecture at El Colegio de México (November 28) and Xuemo's participation in the Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL Guadalajara) on December 4–5.

Earlier this month, Xuemo appeared on France's MANDARIN TV program "Dialogue in Paris," discussing the modern resonance of Silk Road civilization. "In an age of turmoil and uncertainty," Xuemo said, "each of us should illuminate our heart with love and wisdom. When every individual lights up their inner world, the whole world will shine. Humanity can rekindle the inner lamp of love and wisdom to rediscover confidence and harmony at its core."

