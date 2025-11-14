Chinese Writer Xuemo Speaks at a Peruvian University on "Wisdom and Transcendence in the Age of AI," Calling for Ancient Civilizations to Ease Modern Technological Anxiety

LIMA, Peru, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Chinese writer and cultural scholar Xuemo delivered a keynote speech at the Universidad San Ignacio de Loyola (USIL) on Monday, calling on contemporary societies to draw from the wisdom of ancient civilizations to counter the psychological anxiety and disorientation brought about by rapid technological change in the age of artificial intelligence.

Xuemo and the honored guests Xuemo delivered a keynote speech at the Universidad San Ignacio de Loyola (USIL)

Xuemo was invited to speak at the first-anniversary celebration of USIL's Peruvian Chinese Language Institute. His lecture, titled "Wisdom and Transcendence in the Age of AI," was interpreted by Prof. Xintang Sun, Director of the Confucius Institute at the University of Magallanes and head of the Latin American Studies Center at Beijing Language and Culture University. More than a hundred attendees—including USIL President Dr. Jorge Talavera, faculty members, students, and cultural figures—joined the event.

In his opening remarks, President Talavera noted that humanity is facing "an unprecedented spiritual test" as AI continues to advance. "When machines learn to think, how do we preserve our humanity?" he asked. He praised Xuemo's work for its literary depth, cultural insight and spiritual resonance, saying his ideas align closely with the university's mission to cultivate "inner strength and humanistic sensitivity."

During his keynote address, Xuemo expressed deep respect for Inca civilization. Recalling the experience of witnessing an Inca ritual ceremony in person, he argued that the greatest crisis of modern civilization is "the loss of reverence." "The stronger technology becomes, the easier it is for humans to become prisoners of desire and power," he said. He drew parallels between the Inca tradition of venerating Pachamama (the Earth Goddess) and the Chinese philosophical concept of "Man and Nature in One", suggesting that ancient wisdom holds the key to healing contemporary psychological fragmentation and anxiety.

Addressing the risk of alienation posed by artificial intelligence, Xuemo stressed that "reverence is the starting point of wisdom training." He called for rebuilding spiritual grounding and renewing faith amid the tidal wave of technological advancement. Xuemo expressed hope that scholars from China and Peru could work together to uncover the "initial code" embedded in both civilizations, injecting new energy into global cultural dialogue.

Several Peruvian cultural figures spoke at the closing of the event, affirming the contemporary relevance of Xuemo's cross-civilizational thought. Many attendees said his lecture offered a new spiritual framework for cultural dialogue in the AI era, one that may become a new norm within the intellectual community.

Xuemo's latest book, A Way Out: Women's Awakening to Wisdom in the AI Era, embodies these ideas. At the book release in Beijing, he explained how individuals might cope with the "AI-era anxiety syndrome."

"As AI+ becomes our new reality," Xuemo said, "many feel left behind by the pace of change, even losing their sense of self. In such a moment, what people need most is the steadiness to meet all changes with the unchanging, that is, DAO."

