Acclaimed Director Hirokazu Kore-eda Named Recipient of the 2nd TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY AWARD at SSFF & ASIA 2026

Award to be presented at the Festival's Opening Ceremony on Monday, May 25

TOKYO, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), one of Asia's largest Academy Awards® accredited international short film festivals, is proud to announce that the 2nd TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY AWARD will be presented to world-renowned filmmaker Hirokazu Kore-eda.

Established last year, this prestigious award recognizes individuals, works, or projects that honor the history of cinema while pioneering its future, creatively bridging Japan with the global community.

Born in Tokyo in 1962, Kore-eda began his career in television documentaries before making his feature film debut with Maborosi (1995). In 2014, he established the production collective "BUN-BUKU". His film Monster (2023) won the Best Screenplay and Queer Palm at the 76th Cannes Film Festival. In 2026, he is scheduled to release two new films: "Sheep in a Box" and "Look Back". SSFF & ASIA 2026 will start on May 25 in Tokyo

The Spirit of the Award

Director Kore-eda has long been a leading force in Japanese cinema, capturing the intricacies of human nature and society with a gaze that is both sharp and compassionate. His contributions extend far beyond Japan; notably, his 2018 film Shoplifters was awarded the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival.

In recent years, Kore-eda has transcended borders, collaborating with international crews and casts in countries such as South Korea and France.

His commitment to supporting young creators and improving labor conditions within the industry aligns perfectly with the award's mission to update the future of cinema into a more open and connected landscape.

Opening Ceremony & Presentation

Director Kore-eda will attend the festival's Red Carpet and Opening Ceremony on Monday, May 25, 2026, where he will be formally presented with the trophy.

The ceremony will take place at MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives, a new culture-experimental museum designed by architect Kengo Kuma. The event will feature Festival President Tetsuya Bessho and a variety of guests to celebrate the launch of the Tokyo screenings.

https://www.shortshorts.org/2026/en/index.html

＜SSFF & ASIA 2026 The 2nd TAKANAWA GATEWAY CITY AWARD＞

Comments from Director Hirokazu Kore-eda upon receiving the award:

"I have been away from feature filmmaking for about three years. During that time, whether I intended to or not, I found myself spending more time focused on improving the film industry and supporting young creators. It is truly encouraging to have these efforts recognized and appreciated. Thank you very much.

Although I am currently struggling with how to reinvent myself, I will continue to do my best without giving up on my own future or the future of the cinema that raised me."

＜SSFF & ASIA 2026 Opening Ceremony＞

Date: Monday, May 25, 2026

Venue: MoN Takanawa: The Museum of Narratives (Red Carpet: Park Terrace / Ceremony: Box1000) ■Tickets: On sale from April 23, 2026

Media Contact

Fuyumi Tanaka

0354748201

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SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia