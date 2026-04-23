Road to the Oscars®: SSFF & ASIA 2026 Unveils Lineup Featuring Renée Zellweger's Directorial Debut and Special Screenings with Charlie Kaufman, Michelle Yeoh and Sean Baker

Special Programs to Focus on "Culinary : Memory of Flavor" and "Art" Exploring Global Perspectives Through Human Senses

TOKYO, April 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia (SSFF & ASIA), an Academy Award®-accredited international short film festival, has officially announced its 2026 lineup.

Under the theme "Cinema Engineering," approximately 250 films have been selected from over 5,000 global submissions.

More than 250 short films will be screened at the SSFF & ASIA 2026. The online venue is available for global streaming as well from May 25. 2026 theme is "Cinema Engineering." While serving as a showcase for cutting-edge short-form technologies like AI and vertical video, the event also features culinary and art programs designed to inspire the human senses.

While the competition segments offer a pathway to the Oscars®, this year's Special Programs are designed to connect diverse global values through universal lenses:

Culinary Program: Memories of Flavor – Connecting the world through the sensory experience of "Culinary".





Art Program – An immersive experience held in the traditional tatami room of MoN Takanawa, blending animation, music, and fashion.

The Pathway to the Oscars®

As an Academy Award®-accredited festival, SSFF & ASIA offers a vital platform for filmmakers to reach the global stage. The winners of the Best Short Award in five categories—Live-action (Japan, Asia and International), Non-fiction, and Animation—will be eligible for nomination in the following year's Academy Awards®. The festival's top honor, the George Lucas Award, will be selected from these winning films, marking a significant milestone for any creator on the road to the Oscars®.

The 2026 lineup features a powerful mix of Hollywood icons, K-pop stars, and acclaimed Japanese creators across various programs.

International & Asia Highlights

Renée Zellweger's Directorial Debut: The Oscar®-winning actress enters the Animation Competition with her short film THEY.





Sean Baker & Michelle Yeoh (Special Screening): A highlight of the festival is the Japan premiere of Sandiwara, a comedy set in a Malaysian night directed by Sean Baker (Anora) and starring Michelle Yeoh.





Michelle Yeoh as Producer: Oscar® winner also produced Nak Muay, a poignant drama about a fallen Muay Thai star, featured in the Asia International Competition.





Charlie Kaufman: The visionary director behind Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind presents the Japan premiere of his latest poetic short, How to Shoot a Ghost.





K-Pop & Korean Wave: The lineup includes a horror short, 4:44, starring Onew (SHINee), and a high-tension suspense film, Night Fishing, produced by and starring Son Suk-ku.

Japan Competition: Innovation Meets Tradition

Joe Odagiri & Kasumi Arimura: These top-tier Japanese stars lead mopim, a groundbreaking short filmed entirely using virtual production technology. Naoki Matayoshi: The Akutagawa Prize-winning author wrote the screenplay for Mortals at the Cliff, a period drama.

Media Contact

Fuyumi Tanaka

0354748201

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SOURCE Short Shorts Film Festival & Asia