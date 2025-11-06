Acclaro Medical to Feature 11 Podium Presentations Highlighting UltraClear® 2910 nm Fiber Laser Outcomes at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery 2025 Scientific Meeting

Oral presentations demonstrate the ability of 2910 nm fiber laser technology to improve skin aging, scars, periorbital crinkles, perioral wrinkles and lower face and neck imperfections with 3DMIRACL ® , Fiber Laser-Coring ™ and More

SMITHFIELD, R.I., Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaro Medical is proud to announce that leading dermatologic laser experts will spotlight UltraClear® 2910 nm cold ablative fiber laser clinical outcomes in a series of 11 podium presentations at the American Society for Dermatologic Surgery Annual Meeting taking place November 13-16, 2025, in Chicago. The presentations will demonstrate how UltraClear redefines treatment standards across a range of indications, from acne and surgical scars to photoaging and lower face and neck imperfections, on all skin types.

"UltraClear laser is a cornerstone when building or maintaining a 'dream' practice, particularly for some of our most challenging aesthetic concerns," said Elizabeth Tanzi, MD, a board-certified dermatologist and cosmetic laser authority in Chevy Chase, MD. "We're seeing significant improvement in numerous skin conditions, alongside impressive patient satisfaction. For our practice and patients, UltraClear represents a pivotal moment in aesthetic dermatology when powerful outcomes and patient-centric care converge."

UltraClear innovation and engineering excellence are characterized by its wavelength delivery, groundbreaking 3DIntelliPulse®control, and superior patient experience. Ushering in a new era of resurfacing technology, UltraClear provides the transformative results of conventional ablative lasers but without the significant downtime, discomfort and risk. By leveraging its ability to target precise, customizable energy to multiple skin layers, from preventative and superficial rejuvenation to deeper dermal remodeling, UltraClear fiber laser elevates the patient experience and earns professional recognition as the preferred energy-based solution.

"As pioneering leaders in 2910 nm fiber laser technology, we are pleased to present compelling results that highlight UltraClear's unique laser-coring modality, versatility and extraordinary patient experience at this prestigious meeting," said Shlomo Assa, Co-Founder and President of Acclaro Medical.

Featured Speakers for Podium Presentations:

Thursday, November 13th

• 8:15am-9:15am. Plenary: Rapid Fire Dermatologic Surgery Pearls;

Dr. Elizabeth Tanzi

• 9:30am-10:30am. Cosmesis Update: Lower Face and Neck;

Dr. Arielle Kauvar

• 9:30am-10:30am. Acne Scar Treatments: A to Z; Dr. Catherine

DiGiorgio

• 10:45am-12:00pm. The Scar Session; Dr. Arielle Kauvar

• 10:45am-12:00pm. Cosmetic Oral Abstract Presentations: Top 10

"High-Resolution Longitudinal Imaging of 2910 nm Laser-Coring®

Wounds Using Line-field Confocal OCT: A Pilot Study on

Healing Dynamics." By Dr. Zoe Lipman

• 1:30pm-2:30pm. Tech Unleashed: Real Videos of Cutting-Edge

Devices from Start to Finish; Dr. Catherine DiGiorgio

• 1:30pm-2:30pm. Integrating Cosmetic Surgery Into Your Practice;

Dr. Steven Rotter

Friday, November 14th

• 10:45am-12pm. Dr. Vic Narurkar Lecture: New Innovations in

Aesthetic Dermatologic Surgery; Dr. Suzanne Kilmer

• 4:30pm-5:30pm. Plenary: What's Trending in Dermatologic

Surgery; Dr. Suzanne Kilmer

Saturday, November 15th

• 2:45pm-3:45pm. Making the Most of Your Laser Settings;

Dr. Paul Friedman

Sunday, November 16th

• 8:15am-9:15am. Back to the Future: Ablative Resurfacing;

Dr. Suzanne Kilmer, Dr. Joel Cohen and Dr. Paul Friedman

These 11 presentations underscore UltraClear's versatility and clinical impact, positioning it as a cornerstone technology for practices seeking to expand their skin rejuvenation treatments and deliver meaningful results across all age groups and skin types.

About Acclaro Medical

Founded in 2018 by world-class industry experts, Acclaro Medical is committed to developing, innovating and bringing to market game-changing solutions to address today's unmet medical, aesthetic and surgical practice needs. With a relentless commitment to innovation and a team of dedicated professionals, Acclaro Medical continues to push the boundaries and drive positive change in the aesthetic medical industry. Its flagship UltraClear® fiber laser with proprietary 3DMIRACL® and Laser-Coring™ skin rejuvenation treatments, plus its new AuraLux™ fiber laser are valued for offering unrivaled aesthetic results and skin health complemented by high patient comfort, rapid healing and utmost safety across all skin types. For more information, please visit http://www.ultraclearlaser.com.

EDITOR'S NOTE : To schedule a 1-1 briefing or a buttonology demonstration on Friday, November 14th in Randoph 3 Meeting Room, please register at https://calendly.com/klepack-acclaromd/30min?month=2025-11

Photography tutorials will be offered on November 14 from 8:30a-12:30p; 3:30p-5:00p in Randolph 3.

