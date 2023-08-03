Acclaro Medical Launches UltraClear Laser-Coring Treatment at 2023 International Dermatology Meetings

~ Renowned laser experts showcase UltraClear laser-assisted tissue coring and customized treatments at the 2023 AAD Innovation Academy and Controversies in Lasers and Cosmetic Surgery Symposium ~

SMITHFIELD, R.I. , Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclaro Medical, an emerging leader in energy-based non-invasive, aesthetic medical devices, today announced the launch of UltraClear Laser-Coring, the first-of-its-kind laser to enable tissue coring to improve deep wrinkles, deep scars, and other age-related issues on all skin types with minimal discomfort and downtime. The newest UltraClear mode provides a breakthrough in collagen remodeling by combining fractional tissue coring and laser rejuvenation without scalpels or sutures in about 30 minutes.

The World's First Cold Fractional Ablative Fiber Laser

Speaking at the 2023 AAD Innovation Academy, leading aesthetic dermatologist Dr. David Friedman will present his clinical journey to optimize UltraClear's dermal tissue coring using high-resolution vaporizing and heating effects to achieve fast collagen contraction and remarkable cosmetic outcomes. Dr. Friedman will discuss the concept of directional vector lifting and his application of this region-specific structural approach to laser-assisted coring for smoother, clearer, firmer skin with fewer wrinkles from the hairline to the clavicle. He will also share an array of noteworthy patient before and after photos that demonstrate his expertise at tailoring UltraClear anti-aging treatments to individual patient needs and desires.

"Laser-assisted tissue coring with the advanced UltraClear 2910 nm fiber technology has the potential to shape the future of age-reversing, laser rejuvenation treatments by raising the bar for significant aesthetic improvement and high patient satisfaction due to its increased efficacy, quality outcomes, and outstanding safety," said Dr. Friedman, Director of Friedman Skin and Laser Centers in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, Israel.

At the Controversies and Conversations 2023 Laser and Cosmetic Surgery Symposium, prominent laser authorities Dr. Eric Bernstein, Dr. Joel Cohen and Dr. Suzanne Kilmer will address the use of UltraClear for laser-coring, peri-ocular correction and pediatric scar revision, respectively.

Earlier this summer, renowned laser dermatologist Dr. Paul Friedman, Houston, TX, introduced the fundamentals of UltraClear Laser-Coring technology to great acclaim during his Next Level Webinar. Over 200 professionals participated in the engaging session that elicited a lively Q&A session.

PRESENTATION DETAILS

AAD Summer Innovation Meeting: Experience Hub, West and Central Halls

Title: Introduction to UltraClear Laser Coring

Speaker: David Friedman , MD

When: Friday, August 11, 2023 | 10:15 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Controversies and Conversations Symposium : Parq Grand Ballroom

Title: Periocular Laser Treatments with Minimal Downtime

Speaker: Joel Cohen , MD, Director of AboutSkin Dermatology in Denver, Colo , who is an internationally recognized expert on aesthetics and skin cancer

When: Saturday, August 12, 2023 |11:00 a.m.



Title: Ablative Fractional 2910 nm Laser Advances Featuring Laser-Coring

Speaker: Eric Bernstein , MD, Acclaro's Chief Medical Officer and Director of Main Line Center for Laser Surgery in Ardmore, Penn.

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 | 11:10 a.m.



Title: 2910 nm Laser Treatments of Scars with Little pain and Downtime: A Game-Changer for Children

Speaker: Suzanne Kilmer , MD, founder of Laser & Skin Surgery Center of Northern California in Sacramento, Calif. , who has served as a principal investigator in clinical trials for new indications of energy-based devices.

When: Sunday, August 13, 2023 | 11:13 a.m.

