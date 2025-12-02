Acclinate Recognized as a Vet100 Fastest-Growing Veteran-Owned Business

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclinate, a leader in inclusive clinical research and community-driven health engagement, has been named to the Vet100, the annual ranking recognizing the fastest-growing veteran-owned companies in the US. The award, presented by the Institute for Veterans and Military Families (IVMF) at Syracuse University in partnership with Inc., honors exceptional growth, leadership, and impact across industries.

This recognition underscores Acclinate's continued expansion, and its commitment to advancing health equity through long-term community trust and technology innovation. As the conversation around representative data becomes increasingly central to the future of clinical research, Acclinate's model demonstrates that sustainable growth and meaningful impact can—and must—coexist.

Veteran-Led Leadership That Fuels the Mission

Acclinate is led by CEO and Co-Founder Del Smith, PhD, an Air Force veteran whose service shaped his belief in accountability, integrity, and building systems that serve those who are often overlooked. That foundation informs Acclinate's mission today: to champion inclusive research by engaging communities consistently and authentically, long before the first study begins.

"Being named to the Vet100 is meaningful because it reflects the values that shaped me during my military service—alignment, discipline, and the belief that no mission succeeds because of one person alone. At Acclinate, we've built a team that executes with purpose and leads with empathy. That combination allows us to grow while staying grounded in our commitment to inclusive and equitable research," said Smith.

Driving the Industry Forward Through "Trust + Technology"

The Vet100 distinction highlights Acclinate's role as a trusted partner for sponsors and CROs who recognize that equitable research is not only the right thing to do, but a business imperative. Acclinate's "Touch + Tech" approach, combining sustained community presence with its analytics platform e-DICT™, equips the pharmaceutical industry with both the insight and relationships required to design, enroll, and retain more representative clinical trials.

As health equity becomes non-negotiable for regulatory bodies and communities alike, Acclinate's Vet100 recognition reinforces that mission-driven companies can scale responsibly while strengthening industry standards.

About Acclinate

Acclinate is a health technology company improving health equity through community engagement and inclusive clinical research. Through its NOWINCLUDED community and e-DICT™ engagement platform, Acclinate helps pharmaceutical companies and healthcare organizations build trust, increase trial diversity, and design research that reflects the real world.

