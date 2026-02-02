Acclinate Scales National Reach for Hispanic and Indigenous Communities; Announces New 30-Day Mobilization Commitment

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclinate, the pioneer in trust-based clinical research, today announced two distinct strategic milestones. First, the company is intentionally scaling its ecosystem to deepen engagement within Hispanic/Latino and Indigenous communities. Second, Acclinate is introducing a new commercial commitment to mobilize potential study participants within 30 days. By uniquely pairing culturally grounded community engagement with its patented AI/ML technology, Acclinate is significantly shortening the traditional recruitment runway while solving the industry's most persistent representation gaps.

This expansion follows five years of refining a trust-based model and comes as Acclinate's NOWINCLUDED community has grown to 200,000 members. By leveraging its patented Participation Probability Index (PPI), which is trained on years of proprietary sentiment and trust signals, Acclinate provides pharmaceutical sponsors with a definitive solution that reduces enrollment risk by building trust with underrepresented communities—helping sponsors meet diversity goals on time and on budget .

"For too long, the industry has treated clinical trial representation and enrollment speed as competing priorities. At Acclinate, we've proven that trust is the greatest accelerator of science."- Del Smith, CEO of Acclinate

The Critical Need for Representative Clinical Data

Recent data show that only 6% of clinical trials used to approve drugs in the U.S. reflect the country's actual racial and ethnic makeup. The 2024 FDA Drug Trials Snapshots Summary Report highlights a devastating gap in cancer therapies: while Black or African American individuals comprise 13.7% of the U.S. population, their enrollment in these oncology trials averaged just 1.7%. Similarly, Hispanic or Latino representation averaged only 7.1% despite making up 20.0% of the population, and Indigenous populations consistently accounted for less than 1.0% of participants.

Without representative data, the industry cannot ensure that new treatments are safe and effective for the very people they are intended to serve.

e-DICT: Predicting Intent through Multi-Channel Ingestion

To bridge this gap, Acclinate has evolved its proprietary e-DICT™ platform to ingest and analyze crucial engagement data from multiple community channels, ranging from social platforms and digital content to grassroots offline interactions. This capability allows Acclinate to monitor sentiment and trust signals in real-time, providing sponsors with a predictive look at the willingness and intent of specific demographic groups.

"After five years of refining our predictive capabilities, we are removing the 'cold start' from community engagement," said Kyle Ashe, Head of Commercial at Acclinate. "We have enough ground-truth data to know who will engage before a study even opens. We are shifting the industry from months of waiting to immediate action".

Specialized Partnerships Rooted in Lived Experience

"Our expansion into Hispanic/Latino and Indigenous communities is a deliberate next step in our evolution to mobilize one million lives for better health," said Meagan Holland, Acclinate's Director of Strategic Partnerships. "We have spent the last year selectively building a specialized network of patient organizations, community ambassadors, and community-oriented site networks that are doing the work on the ground every day".

By weaving these unique insights into the platform, Acclinate enables the industry to move beyond transactional recruitment to build scalable, sustainable trust with the hardest-to-reach patients. This ensures clinical research is a journey led with these communities, rather than something done to them.

Strategic Alignment with FDA Guidance

This community-led approach aligns directly with the FDA's recent guidance on enhancing participation, which urges sponsors to move beyond transactional recruitment in favor of bi-directional relationships that build long-term trust. By treating community members as stakeholders rather than data points, Acclinate enables sponsors to fulfill these regulatory mandates while fundamentally modifying their patient recruitment and retention strategies for greater outcomes.

About Acclinate

Acclinate is an award-winning health equity company improving representation in clinical research by combining community engagement with advanced predictive technology. Through NOWINCLUDED—our digital health community—and e-DICT™, our inclusive enrollment platform, we help sponsors and research teams build trust, increase diverse participation, and design studies that reflect the needs of real people. Our work centers on cultural relevancy, transparency, and long-term partnership with the communities we serve.

