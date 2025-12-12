Acclinate Named Bronze Winner for Digital Health Innovation at the 5th Annual Anthem Awards

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Acclinate announced today that its community platform, NOWINCLUDED, has been selected as a Bronze Winner in Health: Digital & Innovative Experiences in the 5th Annual Anthem Awards.

NOWINCLUDED was recognized for its innovative, community-powered approach to improving health equity. Through trusted storytelling, culturally relevant health education, and ongoing engagement with historically marginalized communities, NOWINCLUDED helps connect individuals to resources, research opportunities, and the information they need to make informed health decisions. The platform reflects Acclinate's commitment to reshaping how industry partners build trust and authentically engage with underserved populations.

"This has been a challenging year for the impact sector, but the winners of the 5th Annual Anthem Awards have shown their resilience and continued commitment to a better tomorrow," said Anthem Awards General Manager, Patricia McLoughlin. "This year's winners are a source of hope, and I am excited to celebrate their work with the world today."

"This recognition is deeply meaningful because it affirms the work we do every day—showing up for communities long before a study begins," said Del Smith, Co-Founder & CEO of Acclinate. "We believe discipline, mission alignment, and community partnership are the foundations of impact. This award reflects that commitment and the trust so many people place in us."

Anthem Awards winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences. Judges for the 5th Annual Anthem Awards included Nancy Brown, Chief Executive Officer, American Heart Association; Anjelika Lours' Kour, Creative Director & Managing Partner, DD.NYC®; Miguel Castro, Head of Global Media Partnerships, Gates Foundation; Belén Frau, Global Communication & Positioning Manager, IKEA; Heather Malenshek, SVP & Chief Marketing Officer, Land O'Lakes, Inc.; Singleton Beato, Global EVP, Chief DEI Officer, McCann Worldgroup; Trovon Williams, Sr. Vice President of Marketing & Communications, NAACP; Lauren Garcimonde-Fisher, Vice President of Brand, Planned Parenthood; Roma McCaig, Chief Public Affairs and Impact Officer, REI Co-op; Brett Peters, Global Lead, TikTok for Good, TikTok; and Michelle Waring, Steward for Sustainability and Everyday Good, Tom's of Maine, among others.

The 5th Annual Anthem Awards received over 2,000 submissions from organizations in 42 countries worldwide. By amplifying voices that spark global change, the Anthem Awards define a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their communities.

About Acclinate

Acclinate is an award-winning health equity company improving representation in clinical research by combining community engagement with advanced predictive technology. Through NOWINCLUDED—our digital health community—and e-DICT™, our inclusive enrollment platform, we help sponsors and research teams build trust, increase diverse participation, and design studies that reflect the needs of real people. Our work centers on cultural relevancy, transparency, and long-term partnership with the communities we serve.

About The Anthem Awards

Launched in 2021 by The Webby Awards, The Anthem Awards honors the purpose- and mission-driven work of people, companies, and organizations worldwide. By amplifying the voices that spark global change, the Awards define a new benchmark for impactful work that inspires others to take action in their own communities. The Anthem Awards honors work across seven core causes: Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, & Belonging; Education; Art & Culture; Health; Human & Civil Rights; Humanitarian Action & Services; Responsible Technology; and Sustainability, Environment & Climate. This season's sponsors and partners include AARP, Virgin Hotels NYC, The Bloom, The Social Innovation Summit, Sustainable Brands, NationSwell, and TheFutureParty. The Anthem Awards were founded in partnership with the Ad Council, Born This Way Foundation, Feeding America, GLAAD, Mozilla, NAACP, NRDC, WWF, and XQ.

About The Webby Awards

Hailed as the "Internet's highest honor" by The New York Times, The Webby Awards is the leading international awards organization honoring excellence on the Internet. Categories include Websites & Mobile Sites; Video & Film; Advertising, Media & PR; Podcasts; Social & Games; Apps, Software & Immersive; Creators; and AI. Established in 1996, The Webby Awards received nearly 13,000 entries from all 50 states and more than 70 countries worldwide last year. The Webby Awards are presented by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences (IADAS), with sponsors and partners including WP Engine, Meltwater, KPMG, NAACP, WSJ, Fast Company, Deadline, The Hollywood Reporter, Morning Brew, AIGA NY, and The Publish Press.

