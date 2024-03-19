Accolade Promotes Kelsi McDonald Harris to Chief People Officer

McDonald Harris assumes new role on Executive Leadership Team to deliver an exceptional employee experience and support the growth and development of its 2,400+ global workforce

SEATTLE, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD) announced today the promotion of Kelsi McDonald Harris as Chief People Officer and Senior Vice President.

"Transforming healthcare in this country requires visionary human resources leaders who are willing to challenge the status quo," said Rajeev Singh, Chairman and CEO at Accolade. "It's imperative at Accolade that we lead from the front in this regard. In her seven years at Accolade, Kelsi has demonstrated the courage, vision, and tenacity required to be that leader. I am excited to partner with her on this journey."

Accolade Chief People Officer and Senior Vice President Kelsi McDonald Harris

McDonald Harris currently serves as Vice President of Strategy and Planning on the Executive Leadership Team. Over her tenure she has overseen cultural transformation, double digit improvements in Employee NPS, and led efforts to integrate diverse company cultures through multiple acquisitions. Her promotion to Chief People Officer underscores the company's commitment to nurturing leaders from within.

As Chief People Officer, McDonald Harris will oversee employee experience for Accolade's 2,400+ employees and foster community, connection, and cultural alignment within the organization. She will lead the company's People & Culture business unit responsible for talent acquisition, diversity, equity and inclusion, people operations, total rewards, employee development, performance management, and employee experience.

"During my time at Accolade, I have been inspired by our work to reinvent healthcare in this country. I am honored to assume the position of Chief People Officer and I look forward to continuing to work closely with our talented team doing what I love most: building a workplace where all can grow and thrive," said McDonald Harris.

McDonald Harris joined Accolade in 2017 as a People & Culture business partner and has held numerous positions throughout the business during her tenure, including Chief of Staff to Product and Technology during three acquisitions and the company's IPO. In her current role as Vice President of Strategy and Planning, McDonald Harris leads, develops, communicates, and supports the execution of Accolade's strategic initiatives.

Prior to Accolade, McDonald Harris held Human Resources roles at Target Corporation. She holds a Bachelor of Science in Global Business and a Master of Business Administration with a Leadership emphasis from the W. P. Carey School of Business at Arizona State University.

Jennifer Hanson, Accolade's previous human resources leader, will continue to contribute her 20+ years of experience as a visionary healthcare and human resources leader to build Accolade's connections across the industry and foster authentic relationships with customers, industry experts, and thought leaders. She will serve as a key advisor to Accolade's Executive Leadership Team.

"My decision to transition is easier because a tremendously talented executive is taking the reins. I look forward to the future of our HR function under Kelsi's leadership, and the continued opportunity to support Accolade's mission," said Hanson.

About Accolade

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) is a Personalized Healthcare company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare experiences so they can live their healthiest lives. Accolade's employer, health plan, and consumer solutions combine virtual primary care and mental health, expert medical opinion, and best-in-class care navigation. These offerings are built on a platform that is engineered to care through predictive engagement of population health needs, proactive care that improves outcomes and cost savings, and by addressing barriers to access and continuity of care. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

SOURCE Accolade, Inc.