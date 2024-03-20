Award recognizes the innovative blend of AI technology with an empathetic human approach to deliver exceptional healthcare experiences for members

SEATTLE, March 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Accolade, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACCD) today announced it has been named a winner of the Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program for its application of Natural Language Processing. This award recognizes companies leveraging AI technology to solve real-world problems. Accolade is one of the only healthcare organizations recognized this year for excellence in AI.

Accolade Wins 2024 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award

"We're thrilled to be recognized for our work leveraging AI to bridge gaps in healthcare and help people live healthier lives," said Ardie Sameti, Senior Director of AI, Automation and Scale at Accolade. "Accolade incorporates the power of AI and natural language processing in a model trained on empathetic listening to enhance our Care Team's support of the millions of members we serve."

Accolade infuses AI into its physician-led advocacy approach, which puts the member-physician relationship at the center of every interaction. Accolade partners with Observe.AI, a live conversation intelligence platform for contact centers, to improve how it scores call center interactions for empathetic conversations. In the past, Accolade supervisors manually evaluated recorded calls, a time-consuming task that only sampled 2 percent of calls. By integrating Observe.AI, Accolade can now efficiently analyze 100 percent of member call interactions, enabling real-time feedback to Care Teams while positively reinforcing impactful interactions.

"We're proud to embrace the enormous opportunity AI presents in healthcare while also prioritizing data security and regulatory compliance to ensure our AI applications are secure and trustworthy," said Kelli Burns, Chief Information Security Officer at Accolade. "Our philosophy on AI innovation is focused on ensuring the most responsible and ethical use of AI to support our Care Teams as they deliver life-changing experiences for our members."

Accolade also uses AI to improve member services and digital health outcomes. This includes automating tasks, such as note summarization and call routing, to allow Care Teams to be fully present with members.

"We are truly honored to recognize Accolade with this prestigious award," stated Maria Jimenez, Chief Nominations Officer for the Business Intelligence Group. "The unwavering commitment of their team to excellence and their innovative AI applications have catapulted them to this remarkable achievement. Congratulations to the entire organization!"

About Accolade

Accolade (Nasdaq: ACCD) is a Personalized Healthcare company that provides millions of people and their families with exceptional healthcare experiences so they can live their healthiest lives. Accolade's employer, health plan, and consumer solutions combine virtual primary care and mental health, expert medical opinions, and best-in-class care navigation. These offerings are built on a platform engineered to care through predictive engagement of population health needs, proactive care that improves outcomes and cost savings, and by addressing barriers to access and continuity of care. Accolade consistently receives consumer satisfaction ratings of over 90%. For more information, visit accolade.com. Follow us on LinkedIn, X, Instagram and Facebook.

About Business Intelligence Group www.bintelligence.com

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs , these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

