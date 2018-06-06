Accomplished CEO & Entrepreneur of the Year Joins NICO Corp. Board of Directors

"NICO's proven ability to innovate, change clinical and economic outcomes, and bring meaningful contributions to the field of neurosurgery makes it critical for us to secure deep talent in the neuro space as we enter an expansion phase," said Jim Pearson, NICO President and CEO. "Someone with integrity, relationships, respect, and a history of successfully creating and leading industry change as Eric has makes him a valuable member of our team and helps us reach our market expansion goals."

Prior to joining OrthAlign in 2017, Mr. Timko served as President and CEO of Blue Belt Technologies, successfully leading company growth from pre-revenue and 18 employees to more than $15 million in revenue and 120 employees over four years. In January 2016, he led Blue Belt through a $275 million acquisition by Smith & Nephew. He has also served as President and CEO of NeuroVasx, President of Carol Zeiss Surgical, and Vice President of Siemens Medical Systems. He is viewed as one of the most respected and innovative executives in the medical technology industry with a proven track record in building effective and profitable sales and distribution organizations.

"NICO has maximized its start-up years to set a solid foundation for technology innovation and growth and for making truly revolutionary changes in neurosurgery," Mr. Timko said. "With my history in neurosurgery and strong relationships throughout the physician community, I'm excited to re-engage in this space by introducing and advocating for less disruptive pathways for treating patients with brain abnormalities that lead to improved outcomes."

NICO is a leader in modern interventional technologies used in a new way of performing less invasive brain surgery for subcortical and skull base lesions, intraventricular tumors and cysts, and hemorrhagic stroke. It is an outcomes-based company dedicated to revolutionizing minimally invasive neurosurgery through the delivery of evidence-based, improved clinical and economic outcomes.

"Product adoption in neurosurgery is driven by clinical data and compelling outcomes, not marketing," said Mr. Timko. "NICO is taking a methodical approach to collecting appropriate data, which I believe will lead to further market acceptance and expansion."

NICO developed the patented BrainPath® – the world's first and only technology that achieves minimally-disruptive access using a trans-sulcal and parafascicular surgical approach – after progress in advanced imaging recognized the importance of white matter tracts and brain mapping. The systems approach includes automated tumor removal and hemorrhage evacuation with Myriad® and intra-operative collection and biological preservation of tissue.

Learn more about BrainPath and BrainPath Approach technologies at NICOneuro.com. Follow news updates on LinkedIn; view surgical and patient videos on YouTube at NICOneuroCorp.

