Accor & sbe to open Mondrian Shoreditch London in Spring 2021

sbe Chief Operating Officer Chadi Farhat said , "I am very proud to be working with Reuben Brothers and Accor to take over such a prestigious property and to bring Mondrian back to London. The city has been and will continue to be such a thriving market for our lifestyle hospitality offerings, and I am very excited to reestablish Mondrian as one of London's most innovative and glamorous destinations for hospitality, culinary and mixology experiences for locals and travelers alike."

Gaurav Bhushan, CEO of Accor's new Lifestyle division, said: "The return of Mondrian to London marks a key moment in the brand's development and reinforces our commitment to establishing the leading lifestyle brand in the heart of the most exciting cultural cities in the world."

Reuben Brothers said: "We are delighted to be partnering with Accor and sbe to open a flagship Mondrian hotel in London. It demonstrates a firm belief in London continuing to be one of the most vibrant capitals in the world highlighting Shoreditch in particular, and shows a commitment to the dynamic lifestyle hospitality sector in which the Mondrian brand is so prominent."

Chef Dani García said: "We look forward to establishing the property as the heart of the Shoreditch food scene in our first ever UK restaurant. I have always been drawn by the magic and energy of London and this opportunity along SBE, Accor and the Reuben Brothers is a dream come true for us. We are humbled and honored and look very much forward to welcoming guests into our restaurant at the soon to become iconic Mondrian Shoreditch London."

The opening advances sbe and Accor's previously announced plan to open 10 new Mondrian properties by 2022 and follows the company's recent launch of Mondrian Seoul Itaewon, and announcement to open Mondrian Bordeaux and Mondrian Cannes in 2021. The return of the Mondrian brand to London reflects the continued strategic expansion of the brand's international footprint in partnership with Accor, which will include soon-to-be announced Mondrian properties in Australia, the Dominican Republic, Germany, the Maldives, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. By 2022, sbe plans to open 50 new hotels internationally, of which 10 will fall under the iconic Mondrian brand.

The 120-room property sits in the heart of Shoreditch, London's creative and cultural hub. sbe will establish several of its signature food and beverage brands at Mondrian Shoreditch London, including a culinary experience by world-famous chef Dani García. This will be the first time Chef García will open a culinary experience with sbe in London. sbe will also revive the taste-making rooftop lounge Rumpus Room, long-term fixture in London's glamorous nightlife scene, and will bring an award-winning mixology concept to the property. The Curtain Members Club, will also continue to operate under its current name.

About Accor

Accor is a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries. The group has one of the industry's most diverse and fully-integrated hospitality ecosystems encompassing luxury and premium brands, midscale and economy offerings, unique lifestyle concepts, entertainment and nightlife venues, restaurants and bars, branded private residences, shared accommodation properties, concierge services, co-working spaces and more. Accor also boasts an unrivalled portfolio of distinctive brands and approximately 300,000 team members worldwide. Over 65 million members benefit from the company's comprehensive loyalty program ALL - Accor Live Limitless - a daily lifestyle companion that provides access to a wide variety of rewards, services and experiences. Through its Planet 21 – Acting Here, Accor Solidarity, RiiSE and ALL Heartist Fund initiatives, the group is focused on driving positive action through business ethics, responsible tourism, environmental sustainability, community engagement, diversity and inclusivity. Founded in 1967, Accor SA is headquartered in France and publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code: FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information visit group.accor.com or follow Accor on Twitter and Facebook.

About sbe

Established in 2002 by Founder and CEO Sam Nazarian, sbe is a privately-held, leading lifestyle hospitality company that develops, manages and operates award-winning hotels, residences, restaurants and nightclubs. Through exclusive partnerships with cultural visionaries, sbe is devoted to creating extraordinary experiences throughout its proprietary brands with a commitment to authenticity, sophistication, mastery and innovation. Following the acquisition of Morgans Hotel Group, the pioneer of boutique lifestyle hotels, in partnership with Accor, sbe has an unparalleled global portfolio which will see 36 hotels and over 200 global world-renowned culinary, nightlife and entertainment venues by the end of 2020. The company is uniquely positioned to offer a complete lifestyle experience - from nightlife, food & beverage and entertainment to hotels and residences, and through its innovative customer loyalty and rewards program, The Code, as well as its award-winning international real estate development subsidiary, Dakota Development - all of which solidify sbe as the preeminent leader across hospitality. The company's established and upcoming hotel brands include SLS Hotel & Residences, Delano, Mondrian, The Redbury, HYDE Hotel & Residences, and The House of Originals. In addition, sbe has the following internationally acclaimed restaurants and lounges under subsidiary Disruptive Restaurant Group: Katsuya by Chef Katsuya Uechi, Umami Burger, Cleo, Fi'lia, Carna by Dario Cecchini, Leynia and Diez y Seis by Chef José Icardi, HYDE Lounge, S Bar, Doheny Room, Nightingale, Skybar, Bond, and Privilege. To learn more, visit sbe.com.

About Reuben Brothers

Reuben Brothers is a leader in private equity, real estate investment and development, and debt financing. Its investments include data centres, racecourses, hotels and pubs, aerodromes, media and data centres. Reuben Brothers resource heritage is today represented through energy investments, shipping, metal warehousing and mining. The company's real estate holdings are significant in scale and broadly diversified, encompassing office, retail, hotel, residential and infrastructure properties across the world. Reuben Brothers' philanthropic arm, the Reuben Foundation, was formed in 2002 and makes essential contributions to the advancement of healthcare and education worldwide. For further information on the Reuben Foundation please visit www.reubenfoundation.com

Media Contact:

Quinn PR

Christina Moschetti

[email protected]

212-868-1900 ext. 656

SOURCE sbe

Related Links

http://sbe.com

