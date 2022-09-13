Accord Healthcare Adds Pemetrexed Injection to Generic Chemotherapy Drug Portfolio

Pemetrexed Injection treats Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma

DURHAM, N.C., Sept. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare, Inc., a leading generic pharmaceutical company, has added Pemetrexed Injection (Solution) to its line of chemotherapy drugs. The new drug is formulated as a single-dose vial in 25-mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion.

Pemetrexed Injection is approved to treat Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC), a cancer of the lungs, and Malignant Pleural Mesothelioma (MPM), a cancer of the inside lining of the chest cavity.1 Accord's product is offered in vials of 850-mg and 1000-mg strengths and is currently available to ship.

Pemetrexed Injection is FDA-approved for use as a first-line treatment for locally advanced or metastatic NSCLC with non-squamous tissue type, a maintenance drug for metastatic NSCLC, a treatment for NSCLC that recurs after prior chemotherapy, and a treatment for MPM in patients whose cancer can't be removed surgically.2

"We are proud to be able to contribute a treatment used for the management of lung cancer, which is the leading cause of cancer death worldwide3," said Accord Healthcare U.S. President Jeff Hampton. "As lung cancer incidence continues to rise with the aging population, the demand for accessible drugs is likely to increase, particularly for generic medicines used as first-line treatments."

Important Safety Information: Pemetrexed Liquid Injection may cause fatigue or nausea and vomiting. Other possible side effects are serious, including fast heartbeat, chest pain, blistering and other skin reactions, and difficulty breathing. Pemetrexed is in a class of medications called antifolate antineoplastic agents and works by blocking the action of a certain substance in the body that may help cancer cells multiply.2

Further information about safety and potential side effects can be found in our product insert.

For more information, please visit the Products page at Accord Healthcare US.

About Accord Healthcare US

Accord Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals, is a leading generic pharmaceutical company. Accord is committed to improving lives by increasing access to medicines while also providing novel solutions that enhance the pharmaceutical experience for both healthcare providers and patients. Accord Healthcare combines its advanced manufacturing technology with in-house research to produce highly complex, affordable, and essential medicines. Accord Healthcare's forward-thinking, innovative approach, and its resolve to help patients remains at the heart of everything we do. Accord is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. The Intas network markets its products in 80 countries. To learn more, visit the Accord website.

