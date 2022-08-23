Accord Healthcare Launches Generic Drug for Treating Brain Tumors & Blood Cancers

Chemotherapeutic agent Carmustine Lyo. Injection has been added to Accord's pharmaceutical portfolio.

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare, Inc., a leading generic pharmaceutical company, has added Carmustine to its line of chemotherapy drugs. The drug is formulated as a sterile lyophilized (freeze-dried) powder to be reconstituted for intravenous infusion. Carmustine is therapeutically equivalent to Avet Pharmaceuticals Inc.'s BiCNUR and approved for use in the treatment of certain types of brain tumors and blood cancers. Accord is offering Carmustine in a 50-mg size, as well as the new, larger 300-mg strength, which was not previously available in the market and overcomes the potential need to use multiple vials of the smaller size.

"We are proud to be able to provide Carmustine Lyo. injection in a unique dosage size that is not currently available in the market," said Accord's Vice President of Institutional Sales Kevin Congdon. "Adding this chemotherapy drug to our portfolio illustrates Accord's commitment in the US market to support healthcare providers in prescribing accessible oncology medications."

Carmustine Lyo. Injection is approved by the FDA to be used alone or with other drugs to treat glioblastoma, astrocytoma, medulloblastoma, and other types of malignant brain tumors; relapsed or refractory Hodgkin's lymphoma (the disease has recurred or has not gotten better with other treatment); multiple myeloma, a blood cancer that affects the bone marrow; and relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma (the disease has recurred or has not gotten better with other treatment).

Important Safety Information: Carmustine Lyo. Injection may cause nausea, vomiting, or headache. Other possible side effects are serious, including signs of kidney problems, such as a change in the amount of urine; or signs of liver problems, including yellowing eyes or skin or vomiting that doesn't subside.

Carmustine is an anti-cancer ("antineoplastic") chemotherapy drug classified as an alkylating agent. It works by helping to halt the growth of cancer cells (cancer cell division).

Further information about safety and potential side effects can be found on the Products page at Accord Healthcare US.

Carmustine was originally approved by the FDA in 1977.

About Accord Healthcare US

Accord Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals, is a leading generic pharmaceutical company. Accord is committed to improving lives by increasing access to medicines while also providing novel solutions that enhance the pharmaceutical experience for both healthcare providers and patients. Accord Healthcare combines its advanced manufacturing technology with in-house research to produce highly complex, affordable, and essential medicines. Accord Healthcare's forward-thinking, innovative approach, and its resolve to help patients remains at the heart of everything they do. Accord is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. The Intas network markets its products in 80 countries. To learn more, visit the Accord website.

