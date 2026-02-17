Accord Healthcare Launches Lenalidomide Capsules, Expanding Access to Essential Oncology Therapies

RALEIGH, N.C., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare, Inc., a leading U.S. pharmaceutical company, today announced the launch of Lenalidomide Capsules in the United States, reinforcing the company's commitment to expanding access to high-quality, affordable oncology therapies for patients.

Lenalidomide is an oral immunomodulatory agent widely used in the treatment of multiple myeloma, mantle cell lymphoma, and non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. The launch of Accord's Lenalidomide Capsules provides increased patient access in a complex oncology treatment landscape.

"Access to oncology medicines remains a critical priority for patients and healthcare providers," said Kayla Williams, Vice President, Commercial Development & Portfolio Strategy at Accord Healthcare. "This launch reflects our ongoing focus on helping reduce barriers to treatment by expanding our oncology portfolio with high-quality therapeutic options."

This launch reflects Accord Healthcare's continued focus on expanding its oncology portfolio and addressing the evolving needs of patients and healthcare providers.

Important Safety Information

WARNING: EMBRYO-FETAL TOXICITY, HEMATOLOGIC TOXICITY, AND VENOUS AND ARTERIAL THROMBOEMBOLISM

Embryo-Fetal Toxicity

Lenalidomide, a thalidomide analogue, can cause severe, life-threatening birth defects or embryo-fetal death if used during pregnancy. Lenalidomide capsules are contraindicated in pregnancy. Pregnancy must be excluded prior to initiation of therapy, and females of reproductive potential must use two reliable forms of contraception during treatment.

Lenalidomide capsules are available only through a restricted distribution program, the Lenalidomide REMS Program.

Hematologic Toxicity

Lenalidomide can cause significant neutropenia and thrombocytopenia, which may require dose interruption or reduction. Blood counts should be monitored regularly, particularly during the initial months of therapy.

Venous and Arterial Thromboembolism

Lenalidomide is associated with a significantly increased risk of deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, myocardial infarction, and stroke, particularly in patients with multiple myeloma receiving lenalidomide in combination with dexamethasone. Antithrombotic prophylaxis is recommended based on individual patient risk factors.

Additional Serious Adverse Reactions

Other serious and sometimes fatal adverse reactions include second primary malignancies, severe liver injury, severe skin and hypersensitivity reactions, tumor lysis syndrome, tumor flare reaction, and increased mortality in patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (use only in controlled clinical trials).

Most Common Adverse Reactions

The most common adverse reactions include diarrhea, rash, nausea, constipation, fatigue, edema, headache, muscle cramps, shortness of breath, fever, cough, and upper respiratory tract infections.

Further information about safety and potential side effects can be found in our product insert.

For more information, please visit the Products page at Accord Healthcare US.

About Accord Healthcare US

Accord Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals, is a leading generic pharmaceutical company. Accord Healthcare is committed to improving lives by increasing access to medicines while also providing novel solutions that enhance the pharmaceutical experience for both healthcare providers and patients. Accord Healthcare combines its advanced manufacturing technology with in-house research to produce highly complex, affordable, and essential medicines. Accord Healthcare's forward-thinking, innovative approach, and its resolve to help patients remains at the heart of everything they do. Accord Healthcare is headquartered in Raleigh, North Carolina. The Intas network markets its products in 85 countries. To learn more, visit the Accord Healthcare website.

