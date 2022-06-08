Accord Healthcare Releases Generic Drug Proven Effective in Treating Major Depressive Disorder in Adults

Vilazodone has been added to Accord's pharmaceutical portfolio

DURHAM, N.C., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Accord Healthcare, Inc ., a leading generic pharmaceutical company, has added Vilazodone to its oral tablets portfolio. The drug is therapeutically equivalent to Allergan's VIIBRYDR and approved to treat major depressive disorder (MDD) in adults.1 Accord's product, offered in 10 mg, 20 mg, and 40 mg tablets, is currently available to ship.

"We're proud to add this medicine to our rapidly expanding pipeline," said Accord's Vice President of Sales Jim Brown . "We are committed to addressing the burden of central nervous system diseases with widely accessible generics."

Depression is a leading cause of disability worldwide.2 Not only does it cause mental and emotional suffering that largely goes untreated in many countries,3 but depression also contributes to physical disease and can impact the prognosis of major diseases , including heart disease and cancer .

Important Safety Information: Vilazodone may cause insomnia or nausea and diarrhea. Vilazodone is in a class of medications called serotonin modulators. It works by increasing the amount of serotonin, a natural substance in the brain and throughout the nervous system.

Vilazodone is contraindicated in patients taking monoamine oxidase inhibitors, and its use should be avoided with other drugs that elevate serotonin levels through different mechanisms. Further information about safety and potential side effects can be found on the Products page at Accord Healthcare US.

Vilazodone was FDA-approved for major depressive disorder in adults in 2011.1

About Major Depressive Disorder

A form of depression known as major depressive disorder, or clinical depression, MDD is a serious mood disorder that affects how people think, feel, and handle daily activities like sleeping and eating. Globally, roughly 5% of adults suffer from MDD.2

About Accord Healthcare US

Accord Healthcare, a wholly owned subsidiary of Intas Pharmaceuticals, is a leading generic pharmaceutical company. Accord is committed to improving lives by increasing access to medicines while also providing novel solutions that enhance the pharmaceutical experience for both healthcare providers and patients. Accord Healthcare combines its advanced manufacturing technology with in-house research to produce highly complex, affordable, and essential medicines. Accord Healthcare's forward-thinking, innovative approach, and its resolve to help patients remains at the heart of everything they do. Accord is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. The Intas network markets its products in 80 countries. To learn more, visit the Accord website .

