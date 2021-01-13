AccountabilIT Acquires Enterprise Technology Services, Bringing Wider Variety Of Services & Products To A National Market

ACCOUNTABILIT ACQUIRES ENTERPRISE TECHNOLOGY SERVICES, BRINGING WIDER VARIETY OF SERVICES & PRODUCTS TO NATIONAL MARKET Tweet this

"There is strong alignment in the goals and objectives of both organizations," said Jim Siragusa, President and CEO of ETS. "This allows us to continue to expand our product and service offerings in order to stay relevant to our clients. We're particularly interested in delivering a more cohesive managed security strategy, along with more cloud capabilities. The combination of our organizations means we have instantly expanded our cloud expertise and security capabilities dramatically. What we bring is our long history of delivering a wide variety of IT solutions."

"We see the world very similarly regarding how to create a culture of accountability," said Chuck Vermillion, AccountabilIT CEO. "The anchor of our culture is ridiculous commitment to the customer, and it's the same with ETS. It's clear that we both have a bias and a culture that supports providing the highest levels of customer satisfaction possible. This gives us another way to say yes to customer requests, and our customers are extremely excited about it."

About AccountabilIT

AccountabilIT is a managed IT services and cybersecurity firm based out of Scottsdale, Arizona, with more than 22 years of experience. AccountabilIT's customer-first service delivery strategy is instrumental in leading the industry in customer satisfaction, as measured by the Net Promoter score. For more information, please visit us at www.accountabilit.com .

About Enterprise Technology Services

Enterprise Technology services has delivered accessible, affordable and dependable IT solutions to businesses in Arizona since 1998. ETS strives to develop enduring client relationships using vast expertise and an emphasis on customer service, and give the client control over their own IT networks. For more information, please visit us at etechservices.com .

