Accountable Health Partners and Pearl Health Announce Collaboration to Advance Value-Based Care in New York

Pearl Health

Jan 28, 2026, 11:34 ET

ROCHESTER, N.Y. and NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accountable Health Partners ("AHP") and Pearl Health today announced a new partnership to advance value-based care in 2026. AHP, a clinically integrated network affiliated with the University of Rochester Medical Center, comprises over 3,500 providers across 24 counties in Upstate New York and Pennsylvania. Pearl Health is a nationally recognized provider of value-based care technology and services, specializing in supporting primary care providers as they transition to value-based care. Through this collaboration, the organizations will work together to enhance care delivery for approximately 12,000 Traditional Medicare beneficiaries across Western New York.

The partnership brings together two organizations committed to improving outcomes for patients, while supporting providers with actionable insights, predictive analytics, and workflow automation. Pearl's platform will help AHP providers to identify patients who are especially likely to benefit from proactive outreach and to standardize care coordination across practices and provider types.

"This partnership positions AHP to further our mission of improving outcomes and advancing a healthier future for our communities," said John R. Williford, CEO of AHP. "By leveraging Pearl's platform, our providers can deliver higher-quality, more coordinated care, strengthen prevention, and drive innovation across our network."

Pearl Health's platform consolidates fragmented data into actionable insights, helping care teams reduce administrative burden and make more proactive, informed decisions about patient care.

"AHP has a long-standing record of driving innovation in care delivery and improving outcomes" said Michael Kopko, Co-Founder and CEO of Pearl Health. "We are thrilled to partner with their team, equipping providers with data-driven insights and tools to deliver high-quality, coordinated care to patients."

About Accountable Health Partners
Accountable Health Partners is a clinically integrated network of hospitals and provider practices with a well-established record of improving quality outcomes and delivering value to patients in our communities. We are dedicated to our vision of equitable, integrated, and optimized healthcare. Through significant investment in care management, pursuing data-informed initiatives, developing innovative payment models, and close collaboration with providers and payors, AHP has distributed gainsharing and other financial incentives to our network providers and hospitals each year since 2014. AHP is viewed as one of the most successful provider networks in Upstate NY.

About Pearl Health
Pearl Health enables clinicians and care organizations to deliver better outcomes at a lower cost through actionable insights, automation, and aligned financial incentives. Pearl helps provider and payer organizations optimize risk, improve operational performance, and increase care team capacity through streamlined workflows. Founded in 2020, Pearl supports leading health systems and thousands of primary care providers across 40+ states. Learn more at www.pearlhealth.com.

Accountable Health Partners
Mark Cronin, Chief Operating Officer
[email protected] 

Pearl Health
Kuhuk Shroff, Senior Director of Strategy and Operations
[email protected]

SOURCE Pearl Health

