Accounting Seed Increases Offerings with Stripe in New Product Release

COLUMBIA, Md., June 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Accounting Seed, a top-rated accounting software powered by Salesforce, launched a new product release, Geranium, for current and new customers that pushes the boundaries of traditional accounting through the newest and most innovative features in automation.

The Geranium release deepens offerings with popular payment processing application, Stripe, and enables automation for recurring accounting functions.

"With each release, we go back to one question - 'What will make our customers more efficient in their every day duties?'" says Tony Zorc, CEO and founder of Accounting Seed. "Our Geranium release builds on essential functions, linking mission-critical business applications so you can get end-to-end visibility of your data."

New features include:

Multi-currency processing with stripe. Recurring billing, payable, and journal entry automation based on frequency. Increased flexibility when billing from the opportunity in Salesforce. Real-time bank balance updates through Bank Direct Connect. Automatic clearing of bank transactions.

