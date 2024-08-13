Accounting Seed Makes the Inc. 5000 for the Fifth Consecutive Year, with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 70 Percent

COLUMBIA, Md., Aug. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Inc. revealed that Accounting Seed—the number one accounting solution built on Salesforce—makes the 2024 Inc. 5000 for the fifth year in a row as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The prestigious ranking provides a data-driven look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household-name brands gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Year after year, our focus is delivering a world-class accounting solution to businesses on Salesforce. Post this Accounting Seed Makes the Inc. 5000 List for Fifth Consecutive Year.

Accounting Seed: Accurate Financial Insights. Confident Business Decisions.

Accounting Seed is a cloud-based accounting platform built natively on Salesforce. With over 60,000 daily users in the small and midsize market, Accounting Seed has realized over 70% annual growth in the past three years alone, due in part to its increased focus on financial automation, custom reporting, and exceptional customer support.

"Accounting Seed is growing rapidly as a result of our commitment to driving efficiency by eliminating manual accounting processing, all on a single platform," said Steve Lorenc, CEO of Accounting Seed. "Our innovative accounting technology enables accurate and timely financial reporting by providing deeper insights into key business metrics. Making the Inc. 5000 list for the fifth consecutive year confirms we are delivering solutions that are meeting and exceeding the needs of our customers, and we are truly honored."

This news comes shortly after Accounting Seed launched new product features: AP Automation, AR Automation and Multi-book Accounting—delivering on their commitment to offering the best accounting technology as a seamless, single-source solution within your CRM. Looking forward, Accounting Seed plans to continue expanding the company's product development, support, marketing, and sales efforts, leaving them poised for continued growth and success.

The Prestige Behind Inc. 5000

The Inc. 5000 class of 2024 represents companies that have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating inflationary pressure, the rising costs of capital, and seemingly intractable hiring challenges. Among this year's top 500 companies, the average median three-year revenue growth rate is 1,637 percent. In all, this year's Inc. 5000 companies have added 874,458 jobs to the economy over the past three years.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, go to www.inc.com/inc5000 . All 5000 companies are featured on Inc.com starting Tuesday, August 13, and the top 500 appear in the new issue of Inc. magazine, available on newsstands beginning Tuesday, August 20.

"One of the greatest joys of my job is going through the Inc. 5000 list," says Mike Hofman, who recently joined Inc. as editor-in-chief. "To see all of the intriguing and surprising ways that companies are transforming sectors, from health care and AI to apparel and pet food, is fascinating for me as a journalist and storyteller. Congratulations to this year's honorees, as well, for growing their businesses fast despite the economic disruption we all faced over the past three years, from supply chain woes to inflation to changes in the workforce."

"Year after year, our focus is delivering a world-class accounting solution to small and medium sized businesses on Salesforce, enabling leaders and finance professionals to efficiently run and grow their businesses faster," said Ryan Sieve, CTO at Accounting Seed. "The continued recognition from Inc. 5000 is due to the incredibly hard-working team of staff and partners that are committed to the success of our customers, and we look forward to many more years of serving our client-base at the highest level."

About Accounting Seed

Accounting Seed is published on the Salesforce AppExchange as a native accounting solution, effectively bringing Accounting and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) securely under one roof. The native sharing of data on the Salesforce platform gives all departments a real-time view of business performance from sales to operations to finance—while enabling greater efficiency through automation and paving the way for financial growth. Learn more at www.accountingseed.com .

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2024 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2020 to 2023. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2020. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2023. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2020 is $100,000; the minimum for 2023 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places.

About Inc.

Inc. Business Media is the leading multimedia brand for entrepreneurs. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of our community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating our future. Inc.'s award-winning work achieves a monthly brand footprint of more than 40 million across a variety of channels, including events, print, digital, video, podcasts, newsletters, and social media. Its proprietary Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since its launch as the Inc. 100 in 1982, analyzes company data to rank the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The recognition that comes with inclusion on this and other prestigious Inc. lists, such as Female Founders and Power Partners, gives the founders of top businesses the opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, to be held from October 16 to 18 in Palm Desert, California, please visit http://conference.inc.com/ .

SOURCE Accounting Seed