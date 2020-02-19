Accounting Seed to Hold First-Ever User Conference in D.C. Area

Attendees will receive an exclusive look into the Accounting Seed product roadmap and learn about new Salesforce connections that enhance how customers use Accounting Seed to run their business.

"To say our company is excited to bring Sprout to life is an understatement. We are thrilled to connect face-to-face with our users and share the brand new features and connections we are building for them," said Tony Zorc, founder and CEO. "Accounting Seed is championing the most innovative technology in the world of accounting, and Sprout is the public's opportunity to experience the strength of our back office solution."

Sprout offers one-on-one consultation sessions, free product training, partner success stories, and tech-focused sessions surrounding Salesforce products such as Sales Cloud®, Nonprofit Success Pack (NPSP), Field Service Lightning (FSL), and more.

In addition to this valuable, cutting-edge information, Sprout offers attendees networking opportunities, happy hours, morning yoga, and access to surrounding National Harbor festivities.

"Sprout attendees will leave with knowledge that they can apply to their organization right away, and we'll definitely have our fair share of fun!" said Daryl Hancock, COO. "Our goal is to bring together innovation and excitement, ensuring Sprout is an unforgettable experience."

A special thanks to the Sprout 2020 sponsors: Ayodia, Chargent, Coastal Cloud, Avalara, Cloud Mentor, CFO Cloud Consulting, Clear Cloud One, Cloud Accounting Services for Enterprises, and many more!

To learn more about Sprout, please contact Shannon Cochran at scochran@accountingseed.com or 443.825.0646.

About Accounting Seed

Headquartered in Columbia, Md, Accounting Seed was founded in 2008 by Tony Zorc, a CPA and former CFO who believes in a better way to do accounting. The platform's innovative, flexible, and robust architecture allows customers to manage their financial data, their way. Powered by the Salesforce platform, Accounting Seed's secure and trusted technology enables a 360-degree view of a customer's business, putting the time back in their hands. For more information, visit accountingseed.com.

