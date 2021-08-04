Accounting Seed Unveils New Financial Reporting Tool

"The improved Financial Reporter means accountants gain more tools to better manage and interpret financial data."

Reports with direct access into the Ledger Inquiry.

Report Settings equipped to include information such as your company name, logo, and subtitles on reports.

Navigation directly from Custom Reports to manage your Financial Statement Definitions.

The ability to mass delete generated reports directly from the Reports page.

The ability to automatically Suppress Zero Amount Rows on reports; this is automatically set as the default for your convenience.

Values on reports can be rounded as whole numbers, to the nearest 1000, or without rounding.

And more!

"Financial reporting is vital, and it's one of the many ways different departments interact with accounting data," said Director of Product Development, John Busteed. "The improved UI and enhanced functionality of the Financial Reporter means CEOs, CFOs, etc. will see the data they want faster. Accountants also gain more tools to better manage and interpret financial data."

The Lily Release brings other vital features and updates including:

Foreign currency updates to Bank Direct Connect.

Enhancements to Cash-In and Cash-Out.

Orders & Inventory upgrades.

For more information on this new technology, sign up for the Lily overview webinar on Thursday, August 5, at 2 p.m. (ET).

To learn more about the Lily Release and Accounting Seed's technology, contact Shannon Cochran at [email protected] or 443.825.0646.



About Accounting Seed

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland, Accounting Seed was founded in 2008 by Tony Zorc, a CPA and former CFO who believed in a better way to do accounting. The platform's innovative, flexible, and robust architecture allows customers to manage their financial data their way. Powered by the Salesforce platform, Accounting Seed's secure and trusted technology enables a 360-degree view of a customer's business, putting the time back in their hands. For more information, visit accountingseed.com.

