Accounting Seed Unveils Reimagined Bank Direct Connect Feature

"The new and improved Bank Direct Connect feature brings the power of Accounting Seed's automation capabilities and Salesforce's technology together for a seamless user experience," said Accounting Seed Chief Product Officer, Caroline Beatson. "We're committed to product updates that benefit our customer base as a whole, and the Jasmine Release is doing just that - driven by customer feedback."

The Jasmine Release will save our users time every day because of the automation and user-defined matching rules.

Users can expect the following Bank Direct Connect enhancements with the Jasmine Release:

Updated user interface (UI) and user experience (UX) with the adoption of Salesforce Lightning.

Built-in automation to match and add bank transactions.

Custom user-defined transaction matching rules for faster transaction management.

And more!

"Bank transaction mapping and management is a critical process in accounting. The Jasmine Release will save our users time every day mapping their bank transactions because of the automation and user-defined matching rules. It's a game-changer, especially for those with high transaction volume," said Beatson.

For a brief demo of the new technology, watch this video.

About Accounting Seed

Headquartered in Columbia, Maryland., Accounting Seed was founded in 2008 by Tony Zorc, a CPA and former CFO who believes in a better way to do accounting. The platform's innovative, flexible, and robust architecture allows customers to manage their financial data their way. Powered by the Salesforce platform, Accounting Seed's secure and trusted technology enables a 360-degree view of a customer's business, putting the time back in their hands. For more information, visit accountingseed.com.

SOURCE Accounting Seed

