Accounting Software Market to grow by USD 7.04 billion from 2021 to 2026, Growth Driven by Increasing demand for cloud-based accounting software- Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

15 Sep, 2023, 01:35 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The accounting software market by deployment (on-premises and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America) - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to the Technavio offering. With ISO 9001:2015 certification, Technavio has proudly partnered with more than 100 Fortune 500 companies for over 16 years. The potential growth difference for the accounting software market from 2021 to 2026 is USD 7.04 billion. The increasing demand for cloud-based accounting software is a key factor driving market growth. This growth is supported by the growing popularity of comprehensive financial aggregation, reporting, and analysis across a variety of business units. Furthermore, cloud-based accounting software is in high demand among end-users to manage their finances as it reduces processing time and maintenance costs, provides real-time reporting on all corporate accounts, and ensures visibility throughout the organization. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Get deeper insights into the market size, current market scenario, future growth opportunities, major growth driving factors, the latest trends, and much more. Buy the full report here

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Accounting Software Market 2022-2026
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Accounting Software Market 2022-2026

Market Challenge 

The growing data privacy and security concerns are a significant challenge restricting market growth. 

Learn about additional key drivers, trends, and challenges available with Technavio. Read FREE Sample PDF Report Now

Market Segmentation

The accounting software market has been segmented by deployment (on-premises and cloud) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America). 

  • The accounting software market share growth by the on-premises segment will be significant during the forecast period. The growing adoption of cloud accounting software in the context of cybersecurity is being driven by factors such as low long-term costs and data protection against various threats. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

View the FREE Sample Report for insights into the contribution of all the segments and regional opportunities in the report.

Key Companies in the accounting software market:

Epicor Software Corp., Infor Inc., Intuit Inc., Microsoft Corp., Oracle Corp., Sage Group Plc, SAP SE, Unit4 NV, Xero Ltd., and Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd.

Related Reports:

The investor ESG software market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.3% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 616.29 million. This investor ESG software market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and services), deployment (on-premises and cloud), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The shift toward green initiatives has been a major driver of the significant growth of the investor ESG software market.

The Enterprise Governance, Risk, and Compliance (eGRC) Solutions Market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 12.38% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 23,133.67 million. This enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solutions market report extensively covers market segmentation by component (software and service), end-user (large enterprise and SME), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). The increased need to comply with regulatory requirements in driving growth in the enterprise governance, risk, and compliance (eGRC) solution market. 

ToC:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Historic Market Sizes

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Deployment

Market Segmentation by Geography

Customer Landscape

Geographic Landscape

Drivers, Challenges, & Trends

Company Landscape

Company Analysis

Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Pouches Market to grow by USD 12.92 billion from 2021 to 2026, 3M Co., Amcor Plc, and American Packaging Corp., among key companies- Technavio

Vision Guided Robotics Market to grow by USD 4.15 billion from 2022 to 2027, Decline in electronic component prices to drive the growth - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.