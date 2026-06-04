NEW YORK, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Better Business Advice has recognised QuickBooks Advanced as a leading solution for UK businesses looking for accounting software with advanced reporting, citing its ability to support growing companies with deeper reporting, connected workflows, automation, role-based access, and clearer financial visibility.

QuickBooks Advanced is Intuit's most comprehensive cloud accounting software tier for growing businesses. It offers advanced custom reporting, batch invoicing, employee expense management, workflow automation, spreadsheet sync, custom user permissions, and access to Intuit Intelligence in one online platform.

The recognition comes as UK businesses face increasing pressure to grow while managing more complex operations. As companies scale, finance teams are often asked to deliver faster reporting, clearer cash flow insight, and stronger controls without adding unnecessary administrative work. For many businesses, the challenge is no longer just keeping accurate records. It is having the visibility and structure needed to make better decisions at the right time.

A new report from Intuit entitled 'The Growth Gap' highlights how operational friction can limit business performance. Fragmented tools, delayed reporting, manual workarounds, and decision bottlenecks can prevent leaders from acting on opportunities already within reach. In that context, accounting software is becoming more central to how businesses manage growth, not only how they record it.

QuickBooks Advanced addresses this need by bringing reporting, automation, compliance support, expense management, user permissions, and forecasting tools into one cloud-based system. The platform is also HMRC-recognised for Making Tax Digital for Income Tax, supporting UK businesses as digital tax compliance becomes a routine part of financial management.

Advanced Reporting for Growing Business Needs

Growing businesses often need more than standard accounting reports. Owners, finance managers, and accountants may need visibility across projects, departments, locations, customer groups, or product lines. They may also need regular management updates without spending hours rebuilding spreadsheets or chasing data from different systems.

QuickBooks Advanced is designed for this stage of growth. Its reporting tools allow businesses to build custom reports using custom fields, making it easier to search, sort, and filter financial data in ways that reflect how the company actually operates. Reports can also be scheduled and shared with stakeholders, helping teams reduce manual reporting work and keep decision-makers informed.

The platform also includes custom dashboards through the QuickBooks Performance Centre. These dashboards give businesses a real-time view of revenue, cash flow, and other key performance indicators across selected time periods. For growing UK businesses, this can support more disciplined conversations around profitability, working capital, sales performance, and planning.

Automation and Control Without Enterprise Complexity

Many small-to-medium businesses reach a point where spreadsheets and entry-level software can no longer keep pace with daily operations. At the same time, enterprise systems can feel expensive, complex, or difficult to implement. QuickBooks Advanced is positioned between these two extremes.

The plan includes batch actions that allow users to import and send large volumes of invoices and expenses in one go. It also supports workflow automation across key accounting tasks, including approval flows for invoices and transaction reminders based on business rules. These tools help finance teams reduce repetitive work without giving up oversight.

Access control is also central to the Advanced plan. Businesses can define custom roles and permissions, restricting access to sensitive areas such as reports, expenses, inventory, deposits, and sales data. This is particularly useful for organisations where more people need access to financial workflows, but where financial visibility still needs to be managed carefully.

Built for UK Compliance and Cash Flow Visibility

UK businesses need accounting software that supports local requirements, particularly as Making Tax Digital for Income Tax continues to shape how companies manage tax records and submissions. QuickBooks Advanced is HMRC-recognised for MTD and supports VAT workflows, helping businesses prepare, review, and submit returns with less friction.

VAT compliance is only part of the wider finance picture. Cash flow remains one of the most important concerns for growing businesses, especially when sales, supplier costs, payroll, and project timelines are changing at the same time.

QuickBooks Advanced helps businesses track finances through connected bank feeds, invoices, payments, expenses, and reporting tools. This gives finance teams and business owners a more current view of money moving in and out of the business.

The platform also includes budgeting, forecasting, project profitability tracking, and spreadsheet sync. These features help businesses move beyond basic recordkeeping and towards more structured financial planning. Teams can compare actual performance against budgets, monitor project-level margins, and use connected data to support management reporting.

Intuit Intelligence and Smarter Finance Workflows

QuickBooks Advanced includes Intuit Intelligence Beta, a suite of AI-powered tools designed to support accounting, VAT, finance, and project management workflows. These tools are built to help businesses reduce manual effort, identify potential issues earlier, and surface useful insights from financial data.

AI-powered bank feeds help organise transactions for review. VAT tools can flag differences between profit and loss figures and VAT reports, with suggested corrections. Anomaly detection can identify potential errors in balance sheets and profit and loss reports. Finance tools can analyse business data against financial plans and surface insights that support profitability.

For finance teams, the benefit is time and focus. Rather than spending hours sorting transactions or checking for discrepancies, teams can concentrate on reviewing exceptions, understanding results, and advising the business. The software does not replace financial judgement. It gives teams a cleaner starting point and a more structured way to work through the numbers.

This is particularly relevant for UK businesses running lean finance functions. Many growing companies cannot add headcount at the same pace as sales, customers, or operational complexity. Intelligent automation can help ease that pressure while keeping human oversight at the centre of financial management.

Supporting the Shift to a More Connected Finance Platform

Switching accounting systems is rarely simple. Data needs to be migrated carefully, users need training, and workflows need to be configured around how the business actually operates. QuickBooks Advanced includes support designed to make that transition more manageable, with onboarding assistance, guided migration, and access to human support teams. Customers also receive monthly check-ins with a dedicated Customer Success Manager after setup.

That support matters because advanced software only delivers value when implemented properly. Reporting needs accurate data. Permissions need to reflect real roles. Automation rules need to match existing approval processes. Dashboards need to show metrics that matter to the business.

QuickBooks Advanced also integrates with hundreds of third-party apps, connecting accounting with tools used across sales, operations, payments, and customer management. For growing businesses, this can help reduce the fragmentation that builds as teams add more software over time.

The recognition from Better Business Advice reflects where QuickBooks Advanced sits in the market: beyond basic accounting, but without the complexity of large enterprise systems. Its combination of reporting, automation, compliance support, user permissions, and connected workflows makes it a strong fit for UK businesses preparing for the next stage of growth.

Read the full review at Better Business Advice.

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SOURCE BetterBusinessAdvice.com