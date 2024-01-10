Accounting Update 2024: Highly Anticipated Financial Reporting Standards Online Conference

News provided by

Research and Markets

10 Jan, 2024, 19:30 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financial Accounting & Reporting CPE Update 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Comprehensive Research Publication Analyzes Latest Financial Accounting Changes Affecting Global Markets

The dynamic landscape of financial accounting and reporting is currently experiencing significant alterations due to recent updates by US and international standard-setters. To provide professionals with critical insights, a new research publication has now been made available on our leading industry website. This document is particularly pertinent for those seeking a deeper understanding of the transformative accounting standards and their impact on various sectors within both domestic and international markets.

Crucial Learning Objectives for Financial Professionals

  • Unraveling the nuances of the most recent accounting changes
  • Identifying the implementation timelines and pivotal factors for compliance
  • Developing strategies to evaluate the repercussions of new standards on businesses and clientele

Renowned experts from top-tier and regional accounting firms have critically evaluated the developments and provided their professional insights. This research is imperative for financial professionals who aim to stay ahead in their respective fields, equipping them with knowledge that can direct strategic decision-making and operational adjustments.

Focused Analysis on High Growth Sectors and New Market Trends

The document meticulously reviews sectors experiencing rapid growth and trends that have emerged as a result of the recent accounting changes. With these insights, professionals can better understand the landscape and adapt their practices accordingly to ensure their company or clients are well-positioned to navigate the evolving accounting standards.

Indispensable Resource for the Financial Community

The publication offers a wealth of information that serves as an indispensable resource for CFOs, accountants, auditors, and financial analysts. It enables professionals to effectively plan for the integration of new standards and enhances their preparedness for the challenges that may arise during this transition. In summary, this key resource provides a vital update and serves as a guiding framework for all financial reporting stakeholders. Access to this comprehensive analysis is now available, offering an unparalleled opportunity to gain advanced insights into the ever-evolving world of financial accounting and reporting standards.

Speakers

  • Corey Saunders Connor Group, Partner
  • Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager
  • David McGuire Connor Group, Managing Director
  • Lisa Habash BDO, Professional Practice Senior Manager, SEC Services
  • Will Thomas Protiviti, Managing Director
  • Sheri Fabian BDO, Professional Practice Partner - SEC Services
  • Eli Seller Effectus Group, Managing Director, Technical Accounting & IPO
  • Natasha Khegay Effectus Group, Technical Accounting Director
  • Jeff Kummer Deloitte, Director of Tax Policy
  • Helen Kane Hedge Trackers, Risk, and Exposure Fellow
  • Guido van Drunen Global Compliance Management & Response, Member and Co-Founder
  • Dan Hansen Protiviti, Managing Director
  • Jon Medina Protiviti, Managing Director

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/x3ckmc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Analysis 2023-2033: Potential for Fuel Cells to Power Aircraft Systems, such as Auxiliary Power Units and Electrified Propulsion Systems

Aircraft Fuel Cells Market Analysis 2023-2033: Potential for Fuel Cells to Power Aircraft Systems, such as Auxiliary Power Units and Electrified Propulsion Systems

The "Aircraft Fuel Cells Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Aircraft Type, Fuel Type, Power Output, and Country-Level Analysis -...
Healthcare Industry Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies Report: 2023 Thematic Intelligence

Healthcare Industry Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies Report: 2023 Thematic Intelligence

The "Digital Transformation and Emerging Technologies in the Healthcare Industry - Thematic Intelligence" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.