Accounting Update 2024: Highly Anticipated Financial Reporting Standards Online Conference

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Financial Accounting & Reporting CPE Update 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

New Comprehensive Research Publication Analyzes Latest Financial Accounting Changes Affecting Global Markets

The dynamic landscape of financial accounting and reporting is currently experiencing significant alterations due to recent updates by US and international standard-setters. To provide professionals with critical insights, a new research publication has now been made available on our leading industry website. This document is particularly pertinent for those seeking a deeper understanding of the transformative accounting standards and their impact on various sectors within both domestic and international markets.

Crucial Learning Objectives for Financial Professionals

Unraveling the nuances of the most recent accounting changes

Identifying the implementation timelines and pivotal factors for compliance

Developing strategies to evaluate the repercussions of new standards on businesses and clientele

Renowned experts from top-tier and regional accounting firms have critically evaluated the developments and provided their professional insights. This research is imperative for financial professionals who aim to stay ahead in their respective fields, equipping them with knowledge that can direct strategic decision-making and operational adjustments.

Focused Analysis on High Growth Sectors and New Market Trends

The document meticulously reviews sectors experiencing rapid growth and trends that have emerged as a result of the recent accounting changes. With these insights, professionals can better understand the landscape and adapt their practices accordingly to ensure their company or clients are well-positioned to navigate the evolving accounting standards.

Indispensable Resource for the Financial Community



The publication offers a wealth of information that serves as an indispensable resource for CFOs, accountants, auditors, and financial analysts. It enables professionals to effectively plan for the integration of new standards and enhances their preparedness for the challenges that may arise during this transition. In summary, this key resource provides a vital update and serves as a guiding framework for all financial reporting stakeholders. Access to this comprehensive analysis is now available, offering an unparalleled opportunity to gain advanced insights into the ever-evolving world of financial accounting and reporting standards.



Speakers

Corey Saunders Connor Group, Partner

Abby Cohen Deloitte, Senior Manager

Deloitte, Senior Manager David McGuire Connor Group, Managing Director

Connor Group, Managing Director Lisa Habash BDO, Professional Practice Senior Manager, SEC Services

BDO, Professional Practice Senior Manager, SEC Services Will Thomas Protiviti, Managing Director

Protiviti, Managing Director Sheri Fabian BDO, Professional Practice Partner - SEC Services

BDO, Professional Practice Partner - SEC Services Eli Seller Effectus Group, Managing Director, Technical Accounting & IPO

Effectus Group, Managing Director, Technical Accounting & IPO Natasha Khegay Effectus Group, Technical Accounting Director

Effectus Group, Technical Accounting Director Jeff Kummer Deloitte, Director of Tax Policy

Deloitte, Director of Tax Policy Helen Kane Hedge Trackers, Risk, and Exposure Fellow

Hedge Trackers, Risk, and Exposure Fellow Guido van Drunen Global Compliance Management & Response, Member and Co-Founder

Global Compliance Management & Response, Member and Co-Founder Dan Hansen Protiviti, Managing Director

Protiviti, Managing Director Jon Medina Protiviti, Managing Director

