AccountTECH Research Shows Steady Increase in Profitable Brokerages

Nearly 70% of Firms Generated Positive EBITDA in 2025, Up Sharply From 2023

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AccountTECH today released new findings from its annual brokerage financial benchmark research, revealing a significant and sustained improvement in the percentage of real estate brokerages operating with positive EBITDA.

Based on a full-year analysis of 157 real estate brokerage companies in 2025, AccountTECH's research shows that the industry has made meaningful progress in reducing the prevalence of loss-making firms, continuing a positive trend that began in 2024.

Percentage of Companies with Positive EBITDA Year Companies Analyzed % Positive EBITDA % Negative EBITDA 2023 138 55.8 % 44.2 % 2024 155 61.3 % 38.7 % 2025 157 69.4 % 30.6 %

Key Findings:

The share of profitable firms rose nearly 14 percentage points over two years, from 55.8% in 2023 to 69.4% in 2025

2025 represents the strongest profitability distribution in the three-year period

The population of loss-making firms has declined by over 30% since 2023

The chart above (shown in this release) illustrates the clear upward trajectory in EBITDA-positive firms from 2023 through 2025.

AccountTECH Insight

"This research shows a structural shift in the industry," said the AccountTECH research team. "The most important change isn't that top performers are dramatically more profitable—it's that fewer firms are losing money, and those losses are becoming smaller."

The data indicates a broad-based improvement in financial outcomes across the industry rather than isolated gains among a small subset of firms.

About the Research

This analysis is part of AccountTECH's ongoing brokerage benchmarking program, which standardizes financial performance data across firms and years to enable consistent, apples-to-apples comparisons of profitability trends.

About AccountTECH

AccountTECH is the leading provider of specialized accounting, financial intelligence, and benchmarking for real estate brokerages. By combining rigorous accounting discipline with large-scale industry data, AccountTECH delivers insights that define how brokerage profitability is measured, understood, and managed.

ANALYTICAL APPENDIX

EBITDA Margin Distribution Analysis (2023–2025)

To understand where profitability is improving, companies were grouped into EBITDA margin bands, ranging from deeply negative to strongly positive.

EBITDA Margin Buckets (Company Count) EBITDA Margin Band 2023 2024 2025 Below -10% 4 5 1 -10% to -9% 2 3 1 -9% to -8% 4 2 1 -8% to -7% 5 3 2 -7% to -6% 6 4 2 -6% to -5% 6 3 3 -5% to -4% 2 5 2 -4% to -3% 3 4 1 -3% to -2% 12 4 3 -2% to -1% 7 10 13 -1% to 0% 20 23 19 0% to 1% 11 13 13 1% to 2% 10 15 22 2% to 3% 14 15 15 3% to 4% 14 14 8 4% to 5% 3 10 8 5% to 6% 3 4 12 6% to 7% 4 7 8 7% to 8% 4 1 9 8% to 9% 5 4 1 9% to 10% 3 6 3 Above 10% 6 6 10

What the Distribution Shows

1. Fewer extreme losses

Companies below -10% EBITDA fell from 4–5 firms in prior years to just 1 firm in 2025

Deep-loss categories consistently shrank across the three-year period

2. Compression toward breakeven and modest profitability

The -1% to +3% EBITDA range expanded meaningfully in 2025

This indicates margin stabilization, not volatility

3. Growth in higher-margin cohorts

Firms above 5% EBITDA increased notably in 2025

Companies above 10% EBITDA rose from 6 to 10

The bar chart included with this analysis visually shows companies migrating out of deep-loss buckets and into low-to-mid positive EBITDA ranges over time.

Analytical Bottom Line

From 2023 to 2025, the AccountTECH data shows a clear structural improvement in industry profitability distribution:

Loss-making firms are fewer

Extreme losses are rarer

More companies are clustering around sustainable, positive EBITDA ranges

This pattern reinforces AccountTECH's position as the authoritative source for understanding how real estate brokerage profitability is evolving at a structural level, not just at the top end of the market.

www.accounttech.com (978) 947-3600

For sales inquiries, please contact:

Theresa Hurt

[email protected]

(978) 710-0071

Media contact:

Rizza Batol

[email protected]

(978) 947-3600

SOURCE AccountTECH