AccountTECH unveils revolutionary Cloud-Based Enterprise Accounting software at the T3 Leadership Summit

AccountTECH is moving online and upstream. AccountTECH, a trailblazing innovator of accounting software solutions for brokerages and franchisors, announces the launch of the industry's first and only cloud-based enterprise accounting software.

BOSTON, April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Fintech Breakthrough: CFOs and franchise operators have long been searching for a comprehensive, web based accounting solution that can meet G.A.A.P. requirements of large, complex organizations. AccountTECH has answered the call a new product: darwin.Cloud. This is the 4th generation of their mature and trusted accounting solution. In many ways, this all-encompassing platform that redefines the way real estate accounting is handled - and automated.

Real-time interactive analytics take center stage in this release. Dashboards show goals, financials, and year-over-year productivity in real time charts and KPIs. darwin.Cloud includes over 1,500 drag-and-drop widgets that users can arrange to craft customized dashboards for different audiences.

Efficiency enhancements in this iteration focus on time-saving thru automated banking. Extending darwin's existing in-app credit card processing and direct deposit capability, this version introduces streaming bank and credit card data. With streaming bank data, all of the company's credit card charges and bank charges flow into the software daily. Then, using a combination of user defined rules and AI, darwin.Cloud auto-classifies incoming charges and posts them to the financials automatically. darwin.Cloud has also added automated bank reconciliation.

Accounting for the complexities of M&A

The CFOs at fast growing franchises or large brokerage firms that are growing thru mergers and acquisitions face the unique challenge of producing financials for multiple companies. darwin.Cloud solves this problem by enabling separate financials for multiple companies in a single instance of the software. This allows finance professionals to work in all their companies simultaneously and automate inter-company accounting. darwin.Cloud also added tools for the re-classification of accounting entries without journal entries while maintaining complete audit trails on every user action.

More Integrations

darwin.Cloud adds many more API integrations than prior versions of AccountTECH software. The integration of most US banks and credit card companies delivers huge time savings for accounting staff. This new version has also added even more MLS API integrations and more integrations with the popular software programs in use by brokerages today for transaction management, relo and crm.

This version also adds improvements to the tech that automates reporting to Century 21, RE/MAX, Coldwell Banker, Sothebys, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices, Cocorran, ERA & Better Homes and Gardens.

AccountTECH's CEO, Mark Blagden, expressed excitement about the software's launch:

"I'm excited to see darwin.Cloud finally reaching our clients. Our team started laying the architectural foundations for darwin.Cloud back in 2017. While not visible to clients, every update since has been part of a multi-year strategy to solve the complex engineering challenges of bringing enterprise-class real estate accounting to a web browser. There were many technical challenges for them to overcome related to security, two-way API and providing flexibility in report, form and email campaign design. I am proud of the work our team has done to make darwin.Cloud a reality. It's gratifying to see their hard work and years of dedication coming to fruition."

What's next

AccountTECH is moving "upstream" in the transaction by acquiring a Transaction / Project management software company. For over 25 years, the company's focus has always been on financials. Listings and Pending transaction information is the key to accurately forecasting future revenue, and brokerages have long been waiting for a viable option to consolidate their potential revenue with their actual revenue. This step underscores AccountTECH's commitment to providing broker customers with seamless AND precise financial data around earlier in the transaction life-cycle.

About the company

For over 25 years, AccountTECH's team of real estate accountants and software engineers, have been building tools that increase the efficiency of brokerages. Our team of intelligent, creative & curious problem solvers is constantly adding automation and integrations towards the goal of single-point-of-entry. Their motto is: data entry can happen anywhere, but everything winds up in darwin.

