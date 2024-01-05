ACCP Position Statement: "Hydration and Vitamin Infusion Clinics"

News provided by

American College of Clinical Pharmacology

05 Jan, 2024, 11:02 ET

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) published a recent Position Paper entitled "Hydration and Vitamin Infusion Clinics". Hydration and vitamin clinics, so-called "drip clinics", offer vitamin infusions (like vitamin B or C) and intravenous hydration cocktails that its proponents, including celebrities, argue have a variety of uses, including relief from sore muscles, possible hangover cure, treating jet lag, and a general improvement in overall well-being. Often these infusions are administered outside of a hospital or clinic setting and, sometimes, not under medical supervision using vitamins of unknown quality, preparation, and purity. This position statement highlights that these infusions should be given under medical supervision for valid medical reasons, with informed consent related to its benefits and risks, by a licensed and trained individual, be that a physician or other qualified healthcare provider, using pharmaceutical grade products prepared by a licensed pharmacist in a setting suitable for the preparation of intravenous products. Currently these "infusion clinics" are largely unregulated, highlighting the need for greater regulatory oversight. This statement was published to stress the need for greater patient awareness and education concerning the use of hydration clinics that are advertised as "safe" and treated like a spa treatment. These excessively positive advertisements overstate their therapeutic potential and understate their potential safety risks.

About ACCP

ACCP is a non-profit association providing accredited Continuing Education, publications and career-enhancing opportunities to clinical pharmacology healthcare professionals.

SOURCE American College of Clinical Pharmacology

Also from this source

Dr. John N. van den Anker Named New Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology

Dr. John N. van den Anker Named New Editor-in-Chief of The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology

The American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) proudly announces the appointment of Dr. John N. van den Anker, MD, PhD, FAAP, FCP, as the new...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Clinical Trials & Medical Discoveries

Image1

Not For Profit

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.