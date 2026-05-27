ACCP Position Statement: "Reframing Non-Traditional PharmD Career Opportunities Across Drug Development, Regulatory, and Academia"

ASHBURN, Va., May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP) published a recent Position Paper entitled " Reframing Non-Traditional PharmD Career Opportunities Across Drug Development, Regulatory, and Academia". The profession of pharmacy is facing challenges related to declining Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) educational program enrollment and decreased degree satisfaction. The American College of Clinical Pharmacology (ACCP) is deeply committed to supporting the training and career development of pharmacists and clinical pharmacologists. ACCP recommends addressing these issues with a multifaceted approach that includes raising awareness among prospective and current PharmD students about the dynamic non-traditional career paths available to them. Academic institutions, regulatory bodies, and professional organizations must collaborate to introduce clear pathways to alternative non-traditional careers. Strategies may include emphasizing hands-on learning, promoting interdisciplinary education, and providing specialized training and certifications. Engaging students early in their academic journey with diverse career options can significantly shape their professional satisfaction and commitment to the field.

About ACCP

ACCP is a non-profit association providing accredited Continuing Education, publications and career-enhancing opportunities to clinical pharmacology healthcare professionals.

SOURCE American College of Clinical Pharmacology