The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology Celebrates 65 Years of Advancing Clinical Pharmacology

ASHBURN, Va., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology (JCP), the flagship journal of the American College of Clinical Pharmacology® (ACCP), proudly celebrates its 65th anniversary, marking more than six decades of leadership in advancing the science and practice of clinical pharmacology, enhancing research, drug development and patient care on a global scale. Since its founding, JCP has served as a premier, peer-reviewed forum for high-quality research that informs drug development, regulation, and patient care worldwide.

To commemorate this milestone, JCP is recognizing its rich history, scientific impact, and continued role in shaping the future of the discipline of clinical pharmacology. Over 65 years, the journal has published foundational and practice-changing research spanning the full continuum of clinical pharmacology, from early translational science to regulatory and patient-focused applications.

A central element of the anniversary is a series of special virtual issues curated under the leadership of Editor-in-Chief John van den Anker, MD, PhD. These include a commemorative issue highlighting the most highly cited papers published since the journal's inception, underscoring JCP's enduring influence on the field, as well as the McKeen Cattell Memorial Awards recognizing outstanding research paper published in the journal. Additional issues will present state-of-the-art reviews across major areas of clinical pharmacology, reflecting both the evolution of the discipline and emerging directions in research and practice.

The anniversary will also be recognized through special acknowledgments at the ACCP Annual Meeting and prominent anniversary branding across JCP publications. Together, these efforts honor the journal's legacy while emphasizing its continued commitment to scientific rigor, innovation, and clinical relevance.

As JCP marks this milestone, ACCP recognizes the authors, reviewers, editors, and readers whose dedication has sustained the journal's excellence for more than six decades. The 65th anniversary is both a celebration of past achievements and a reaffirmation of the mission of both the journal and the society to advance clinical pharmacology in service of better therapies and improved patient outcomes around the globe.

About ACCP

ACCP is a non-profit association providing accredited Continuing Education, publications and career-enhancing opportunities to clinical pharmacology healthcare professionals.

SOURCE American College of Clinical Pharmacology