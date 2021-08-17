ACCP's The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology Publishes "Drugs of Abuse" Supplement

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The American College of Clinical Pharmacology® is pleased to announce in the August 2021 supplement in The Journal of Clinical Pharmacology entitled "Drugs of Abuse", clinical pharmacology experts in substances of abuse bring light to the shadows for clinicians around the globe. Covering the full gamut from tobacco, alcohol and natural products all the way through to prescription and illicit drugs, the authors fill in clinical trial gaps with mechanistic insight to allow clinicians to better assess and treat complex patients. Primary care, psychiatric, toxicological and emergency/critical care clinicians will all benefit from understanding how these substances of abuse (drug abuse/drugs of abuse) cause their pharmacologic effects and how best to counteract it.

The co-editors for the supplement (Drs. C. Michael White and Anne Nafziger) jointly stated, "We see many instances where clinicians are confused about why patients experience the effects they do from substances of abuse and how best to care for them. We wanted to draw the combined wisdom of international experts in clinical pharmacology to break down the pharmacologic and pharmacokinetic underpinnings for why these effects occur, the time course for these effects and why there is variability in response."

About ACCP

ACCP is a non-profit association providing accredited Continuing Education, publications and career-enhancing opportunities to clinical pharmacology healthcare professionals.

