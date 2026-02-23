Accrete Expands Classified Data Support to Meet Growing Customer Demand and Mission Needs

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrete, Inc., a dual-use AI company founded in 2017, whose Knowledge Engine platform encodes institutional knowledge, judgment, and expertise into AI agents for decision superiority, announced that it has successfully deployed its Argus platform into the Joint Worldwide Intelligence Communications System (JWICS) through Second Front's 2F Game Warden®.

This is an important step in Accrete's ongoing effort to meet surging demand by delivering expanded capabilities for teams operating in Top Secret data environments. This achievement reinforces Accrete's dedication to current and future defense stakeholders while bringing more value to organizations, reducing friction between workflows, and accelerating the delivery of insights that inform time-sensitive decisions.

"Customer need for Accrete's platform is growing because mission teams need trusted, actionable answers from complex data," said Prashant Bhuyan, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Accrete, Inc. "JWICS deployment means that Accrete's Expert AI Agents can interact with open source and government data to drive faster, better-informed outcomes, delivering decision advantage in mission-critical environments."

Accrete's Knowledge Engine is the foundational cognitive infrastructure for encoding institutional knowledge into persistent organizational intelligence. Knowledge Engines become even more powerful when they can operate across classified and unclassified data, connecting siloed systems into shared context while preserving the why behind past decisions. Accrete's platform enables trusted AI agents to surface critical insights and emerging risks that humans would never think to search for as information complexity grows.

"This milestone reflects Accrete's broader focus on scaling alongside customer needs. The company has been operational at DoW Impact Level 4 (IL4) and is now expanding secure support for classified data, accelerating capability delivery, and ensuring defense customers can apply Accrete's AI platform across the full range of mission operations," said Bill Wall, CEO of Accrete AI Government.

Accrete is a dual-use AI company founded in 2017. Accrete's Knowledge Engine platform enables organizations to encode the tacit knowledge of its best people into AI agents that can make complex decisions humans can't. Accrete's vision is to power autonomous organizations with zero knowledge loss, scaling the productivity of knowledge workers by orders of magnitude. Deployed across the Department of War and Fortune 500 enterprises, Accrete's Knowledge Engine platform gives organizations a decisive edge in mission-critical environments.

