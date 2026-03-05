Accrete AI named to the Forbes 2026 America's Best Startup Employers List for the Fourth Year

NEW YORK, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Accrete, Inc., a dual-use AI company founded in 2017, headquartered in Lower Manhattan, whose Knowledge Engine platform encodes institutional knowledge, judgment, and expertise into AI agents for decision superiority, announced that it has been ranked No. 23 on the Forbes 2026 Best Startup Employers list and No. 5 in New York State.

This is Accrete's fourth year on the list moving up from No. 57 in 2025. The recognition is tied to Forbes 2026 America's Best Startup Employers ranking, which evaluates startup employers using signals related to company reputation, employee satisfaction, and organizational growth.

The company's expansion is powered by a team built for hard problems. Accrete's offices are filled with world-class mathematicians, engineers, elite military veterans, and domain experts who thrive at the intersection of AI, security, and high-stakes decision environments. Accrete continues to invest in a culture that values independent thinking, speed with accountability, and deep collaboration, because the application of sustained innovation for real-world outcomes requires exceptional people working as one team.

"Complexity and knowledge loss present an existential risk to organizations including Accrete. Conventionally, an organization hires humans with relevant experience to search and analyze information and make decisions to achieve objectives. The world is becoming too complex to know what to search for. Every time an expert leaves the organization, knowledge walks out the door. At Accrete, we've deployed our Knowledge Engines internally to create a cognitive substrate for autonomous decisions," said Prashant Bhuyan, Founder, CEO, and Chairman of Accrete, Inc.

Bhuyan went on to say, "Knowledge Engines are a dynamic context, memory, and perception layer that represents a shared reality from which agents can reason globally across fragmented systems of record, scaling the tacit knowledge of our best people by orders of magnitude. We believe the best outcomes will be driven by agents that are smart enough to understand the problems we don't even know exist. We aim to win by transforming our own tacit institutional knowledge into decision and action, to drive outcomes that lead to leaps in productivity and growth and to replicate this model for each of our customers."

About Accrete AI

Accrete is a dual-use AI company founded in 2017. Accrete's mission is to build "digital brains" that help organizations make complex decisions in information-dense environments through its Knowledge Engine platform. The company's Knowledge Engines are designed to capture and scale tacit knowledge—understanding why decisions are made—so agents can reason globally with persistent memory and accelerate decisions. Accrete's vision is to power autonomous organizations with zero knowledge loss, scaling the productivity of knowledge workers by orders of magnitude. Deployed across the Department of War and Fortune 500 enterprises, Accrete's Knowledge Engine platform gives organizations a decisive edge in mission-critical environments.

Media Contact

Megan Thatford

[email protected]

SOURCE Accrete