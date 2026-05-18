SAN FRANCISCO, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Runloop, the best enterprise-grade infrastructure platform for the development, evaluation, and scalable deployment of AI agents, announced today that Accrual has selected Runloop as the production infrastructure powering its AI agents across customer deployments.

Accrual is the augmented accounting intelligence platform used by top accounting firms, including Armanino, Creative Planning, and H&R Block. The company is building AI infrastructure for accountants that amplifies their judgment rather than replacing it. The Accrual platform unifies data intake, preparation, review, exception handling, and delivery into a single workspace where AI agents handle the mechanical work that has historically bogged down accounting professionals.

Firms running on Accrual have reduced preparation time by more than 85 percent and review time by up to 60 percent, with every 50 complex returns effectively adding the capacity of one accountant. As Accrual extends from individual returns into the broader scope of professional accounting work, it has standardized on Runloop to handle the underlying agent infrastructure.

"Production agent workflows in accounting don't look like chat," said Siddarth Chandrasekaran, co-founder and CTO, Accrual. "They run for hours or days, coordinate across documents, tax engines, and review queues, and have to handle sensitive client financial data with full auditability. Runloop is the only platform that gives us the full agent lifecycle, the coordination layer underneath it, and the security primitives we need to operate inside regulated environments under a single control plane. That lets our team focus on the accounting work the agents do, not the infrastructure they run on."

Runloop is the only production infrastructure platform that unifies secure execution, persistent agent coordination, credential and access security, and benchmarking under a single control plane for AI agents. Runloop's Axon event streams let agents suspend when idle, recover state on demand, hand off between agents, and reconnect across long-running workflows, while the platform enforces credential boundaries, tool-access controls, and full audit trails of every action an agent takes.

"Accounting is one of the clearest examples of AI agents doing real, accountable work inside a regulated industry, which is exactly where infrastructure decisions matter," said Jonathan Wall, founder/CEO, Runloop. "Most platforms can run a model. Running production agents means coordinating long-running work, recovering from failures, enforcing credential boundaries, and producing an audit trail that accountants and regulators can rely on. Runloop is the only platform built to that standard end-to-end, and Accrual is exactly the customer profile we built for."

Accrual is expanding from individual returns into the broader scope of work that runs a modern accounting firm. The Runloop deployment is built to scale with that expansion.

About Accrual

Accrual is the augmented accounting intelligence platform built for professional accounting firms. Founded by Cosmin Nicolaescu (formerly CTO of Brex) and Siddarth Chandrasekaran (formerly Principal Engineer at Stripe engineer), Accrual's mission is to accelerate economic growth through intelligent accounting.

About Runloop

Runloop is the best enterprise-grade infrastructure platform for securely developing, evaluating and scaling deployment of AI agents. Used by companies ranging from top model labs to startups, Runloop reduces time to deploy from months to hours, allowing developers to focus on their agents, not infrastructure. Learn more at runloop.ai.

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SOURCE Runloop.ai