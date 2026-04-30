Runloop Joins Stripe Projects, Providing Essential Infrastructure for the Agentic Commerce Era

SAN FRANCISCO, April 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Runloop, the best enterprise-grade infrastructure platform for the development, evaluation, and scalable deployment of AI agents, today announced its participation in Stripe Projects. This initiative, demonstrated for the first time today at Stripe Sessions 2026 , hosted by multinational financial services and software as a service company Stripe, Inc., is designed to provide the infrastructure necessary as companies begin replatforming their operations for an era defined by autonomous agents.

The Runloop/Stripe integration was featured during the Stripe Sessions 2026 Keynote, where Runloop provided the specialized sandbox environment used to demonstrate autonomous software deployment. By integrating with the Stripe Projects CLI, Runloop enables companies to move from manual configuration to agent-led execution, providing a secure space for agents to build, test, and launch new commerce applications.

The Runloop/Stripe integration was featured during the Stripe Sessions 2026 Keynote. Post this

Solving the Two Strategic Imperatives

During his opening remarks, Stripe Co-founder and CEO Patrick Collison identified a fundamental shift in the global economy. He noted that this transition creates two essential requirements for every organization:

"Every business now faces two imperatives: one, to figure out how you're going to reinvent your product, and then second, to reimagine how the business works."

Runloop is built to solve both imperatives. Businesses can use Runloop as the foundation to build new agentic products, or as a core execution layer to reimagine how their internal business operations function. By providing secure, high-performance sandboxes, Runloop allows agents to perform complex work autonomously while ensuring that company infrastructure remains protected.

"The replatforming of the economy requires a new kind of compute that is built specifically for agents," said Jonathan Wall, CEO of Runloop. "Stripe Projects has defined how agents will handle the commercial side of this shift, and Runloop provides the execution environment that makes agentic commerce possible. We are helping leaders meet both of Patrick's imperatives by providing a platform where agents can safely build products and manage business workflows at scale."

Powering the Foundation of Agentic Commerce

As Stripe defines the standards for agentic commerce, Runloop provides the execution engine that allows these transactions to occur in the real world. For agents to act as autonomous economic participants, they require more than just a payment method; they need an environment where they can execute the specialized tasks—such as inventory management, deployment, and service orchestration—that make commerce possible.

Runloop serves as the foundation for this new economy by providing:

Autonomous Commercial Execution: Enabling agents to perform the actual work required to fulfill a commercial transaction, from spinning up servers to processing data.

Secure Transactional Sandboxes: Providing isolated environments where agents can interact with third-party APIs and sensitive commerce data without risk to the host system.

Scalable Trade Infrastructure: Supporting the high-velocity requirements of agentic commerce, where transactions and the work behind them happen at the speed of an LLM.

To learn more, visit https://runloop.ai/.

About Runloop

Runloop is the best enterprise-grade infrastructure platform for securely developing, evaluating and scaling deployment of AI agents. Used by companies ranging from top model labs to startups, Runloop reduces time to deploy from months to hours, allowing developers to focus on their agents, not infrastructure. Learn more at runloop.ai.

Media contact:

Michelle Faulkner

Big Swing

617-510-6998

[email protected]

SOURCE Runloop.ai