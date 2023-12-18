Accura Scan to fortify eKYC & ID verification with Contactless Finger Biometrics & Document Liveness Check

DUBAI, UAE, SINGAPORE, and LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. , Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a fast-paced digital world where security and authenticity are paramount, Accura Scan continues to lead the charge in revolutionizing eKYC and Identity Verification solutions. It has long been recognized for its cutting-edge technology in identity verification, aiding businesses across various industries in streamlining their onboarding processes while ensuring stringent security measures.

Having established itself as a trusted provider of Digital KYC, Identity Verification & Customer Onboarding Solutions to Banks, Fintechs, Telecoms etc across the globe, Accura Scan is now set to introduce contact-less finger-biometrics & document-liveness checks. The addition of contactless finger biometrics would mark a pivotal advancement. Traditional methods often relied on fingerprint scanners, which required physical contact and additional hardware. With Accura Scan's innovation, this process becomes entirely touchless, significantly enhancing user convenience while maintaining high security standards. By utilizing a device's built-in camera, the solution captures and analyses unique finger vein patterns or ridge patterns without the need for any specialized hardware.

Moreover, the integration of document liveness detection will further amplify Accura Scan's capabilities. Document liveness involves real-time checks on the authenticity of identity documents by examining various factors like paper texture, holograms, and more. This advanced feature thwarts attempts at identity fraud by verifying that the presented document is genuine and not a counterfeit or manipulated version.

The integration of contactless finger biometrics and document liveness detection simplifies the onboarding experience for users while significantly reducing the risk of fraudulent activities in Banking, Insurance E-Commerce & Telecom. Customers can now undergo seamless verification procedures remotely, eliminating the need for in-person visits or cumbersome paperwork.

The implications of these advancements extend far beyond convenience. By bolstering eKYC and identity verification processes, Accura Scan contributes to regulatory compliance, ensuring adherence to stringent KYC/AML regulations across different jurisdictions. This is especially crucial for businesses operating in highly regulated industries, where compliance is non-negotiable.

The utilization of cutting-edge technologies like AI and ML underscores Accura Scan's dedication to staying ahead of the curve. Continuous innovation and the integration of sophisticated features position the company as a frontrunner in the realm of identity verification solutions.

As businesses navigate an increasingly digital landscape, Accura Scan stands as a reliable partner, providing state-of-the-art solutions to meet evolving needs while fortifying the foundations of trust and security.

